'Saved by the Bell' Reboot Trailer Released

The trailer for the new Saved by the Bell is here. After a handful of teases on social media, fans finally have a look at how some of the show's cast have been navigating adult life 30 years after they wandered the halls of Bayside High. While it doesn't introduce us to Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), we are introduced to his son, he seems to have inherited a lot of his dad's swagger.

The story will focus on a now-grown A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessi Spano (Elizabeth Berkley), who have kids of their own at Bayside High. There's also an influx of new students after Governor Morris closed too many low-income schools across the state. To help right the wrong, he sends low-income students to high-performing schools, including Bayside. While the change proves to be an adjustment for everyone involved, it turns out to be a good thing for Higgins' Principal Toddman (John Michael Higgins), who gets the chance to help make a real difference.

Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

When news of the new Saved by the Bell started to circulate, Gosselaar himself hadn't planned on reprising the role of Zack Morris, or was even aware it was in production. However, he's since signed on to appear in three episodes, though he will be involved as an executive producer. Tiffany-Amber Thiessen, who played Zack's (and Slater's) love interest in the original run, will also reprise her role. Though Gosselaar did reveal that "she will be in an episode or two with me."

However, not every beloved cast member will be returning. Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle, revealed on a February episode of Dr. Oz that she felt " a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved By the Bell reunion, as well as other cast members' events."

"Yet, of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision," Voorhies continued. "With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful."

Saved by the Bell will stream exclusively to Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service. The platform will launch in July, though Comcast subscribers already have access to its features.