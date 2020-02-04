'Saved by the Bell': Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Spotted on Set

A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano have been haunting the halls of Bayside High. Both Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, who played the characters on Saved by the Bell and a few of its assorted spinoffs, were both spotted on the set of the series' upcoming revival. By the looks of the photos obtained by The Daily Mail, it would appear that neither character has changed that much over the past several years.

Lopez' Slater, known as a sensitive jock, was sporting a sleeveless top and jeans, while Berkley's perpetually-overachieving Spano skewed much more business formal. The two characters were an item during the original run of the beloved 90s sitcom, so it'll be interesting to see how their characters pick up where they left off.

Last month, the pair were spotted at the gang's quintessential hangout, The Max. Lopez posted a video to Instagram to confirm that they'd just shot a promo for the revival.

Along with Lopez and Berkley, Mark-Paul Gosselaar will also be reprising his role as Zack Morris, only he's ascended from Bayside's most popular preppy to the governor of California. The revival will find Gov. Morris in hot water after closing too many low-income schools across the state.

To help right the wrong, he sends these low-income students to high-performing schools, which includes his old high school, Bayside. While the change proves to be an adjustment for everyone involve, it turns out to be a good thing for Higgins' Principal Toddman, who gets the chance to make a real difference with kids, rather than being worn down by over-privileged students and the parents who molded them.

While Dennis Haskins' character, Principal Belding, was the lone mainstay through all previous Saved by the Bell iterations, it seems that he won't be involved in the revival. The new principal will be played by character actor John Michael Higgins, who'll be joined by a quartet of newcomers, including the kids of both A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

It was also announced last month that Josie Totah will lead the new cast of characters. Totah will play Lexi, a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader who also happens to be the most popular girl at Bayside High. The actress previously starred alongside Mindy Kaling and Anders Holm in NBC's short-lived sitcom Champions.

The Saved by the Bell revival is slated to premiere on Peacock, NBC's upcoming streaming platform which will launch this summer.