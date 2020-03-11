'Saved by the Bell': Mark-Paul Gosselaar Reveals First Look at Zack Morris in Revival

Following the news that Mark-Paul Gosselaar will be part of the upcoming Saved by the Bell revival, the actor has revealed the first look at his character Zack Morris. Taking to Instagram, Gosselaar shared a photo of himself in the make-up/hair chair on the set og the new series, and it looks as if Zack's glorious golden locks are back again. The stylist working on Gosselaar's iconic look is seen in the photo as well, with the actor joking, "One of these blondes is going be Zack Morris."

Initially, after the Saved by the Bell revival was first announced, Gosselaar stated that he was not involved. He also said that he had not even known it was happening.

"I read it in the trades just like everybody else this morning," he told Variety, while attending red-carpet premiere of his ABC show Mixed-ish. "Honestly, I was never approached. I woke up to the news this morning with a kind of 'huh' response."

Gosselaar then went on to explain that he likely would no be able to be involved with the project, due to the fact that Mixed-ish is on ABC and Saved by the Bell will be an exclusive for Peacock, NBC's new streaming service.

"I’m on ABC, so it doesn’t really fit into that considering Disney Plus, so I understand the business side of things," he said. "But I had no idea it was that far along."

