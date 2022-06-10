Wendy's Unveils New Food Deals for June

✖

A new month is here, and with it comes a string of new deals arriving at Wendy's! Throughout the month of June, the fan-favorite fast food restaurant chain is aiming to help customers save some cash with month-long limited-time deals on everything from fan-favorite burgers to its famed Chicken Sandwich and even its always crispy fries!

The newly revealed deals begin with the chain's favorite buy-one-get-one for a dollar deal on Premium Sandwiches. From now until Sunday, July 3, Wendy's guests can select any of the chain's premium sandwiches and get a second for just $1. The premium sandwiches include burgers and sandwiches on the chain's Made to Crave Menu. This means customers can order Big Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger, which is stacked with Applewood-smoked bacon, a custom bacon sauce with a hint of sweetness, crispy onions, American cheese and a creamy, tangy cheddar cheese spread. Also on the menu is the new Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich, introduced in February, which boasts the chain's spicy all-white meat chicken breast, melted Pepper Jack cheese, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon, and crispy pickle chips, all topped with decadent hot honey and housed on a toasted premium bun. Other premium sandwiches on the Made Crave Menu are the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger, Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger, and Big Bacon Cheddar Chicken.

Also throughout June, Wendy's is offering a free order of fries with any salad purchase. The beloved fast food chain in October introduced its new Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee, promising that they will replace your fries – no questions asked – if they aren't hot and crispy when you receive them. Wendy's U.S. Chief Marketing Officer, Carl Loredo, said the guarantee was the chain's "way of doubling down on fries, our most important side offering," adding that "customers deserve better than the cold, soggy fries they've been receiving at competitors." This mean guests are promised fresh fries.

Other offers throughout June include $2 off any Premium Combo with a mobile order $5 off your DoorDash order of $20 or more with the purchase of a Wendy's salad through June 12. Guests new to the Wendy's Rewards program can also receive 150 points after their first purchase. The list of June deals are available through the Wendy's app. To take advantage of the offers, guests simply need to apply the mobile offer to their mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.

