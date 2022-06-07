Wendy's Reveals Limited-Time Frosty for Summer

✖

Wendy's is setting the summer off right with a limited-time Strawberry Frosty. The company announced this week that the strawberry malt treat will be available at locations across the nation. This will be its first widespread release in the U.S.

Wendy's debuted its Strawberry Frosty last spring in Canada with great results. According to a report by Yahoo, it was also taste-tested in Charleston, West Virginia and at the Walmart Hamburger Stand location in Heath, Ohio. After waiting for months to try it themselves, customers will now get their chance just about anywhere in the U.S.

"We're always listening to our fans, and as the most-requested item, it was a no-brainer for us to bring the Strawberry Frosty to the menu this season," said Wendy's executive Carl Loredo in the press release announcing this promotion. He made a subtle reference to McDonald's and its infamous soft-serve machines as he continued: "While some of our competitors are still trying to get their ice cream machines to work, fans can dip into this new strawberry treat all summer long at Wendy's."

The Strawberry Frosty will join the usual chocolate flavor on the Wendy's menu, but the vanilla option may not be available this summer. The vanilla soft-serve will be used as a base to creat the strawberry Frosty, so restaurants are expected to run low on it.

The Frosty is just one of the promotional summertime menu options. The other is the Summer Strawberry Chicken Salad. This is a pre-made salad topped with strawberries, grilled chicken and other veggies for a light meal. Wendy's is using this new temptation to try and entice more customers into using its app. Customer who order a strawberry salad through the app will get a free small order of fries through July 3.

The Wendy's app allows customers to build up rewards points over time. This summer, 150 points is enough to earn you a free Strawberry Frosty. The price of these menu items varies by location, however.

The Summer Strawberry Salad and Strawberry Frosty are available now at Wendy's locations around the U.S., though some may still be getting their supplies of these new treats in order. Check out the Wendy's website for more information on these and other promotions.