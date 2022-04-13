Wendy's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Menu Item With a Major Change

✖

Saving money has never been easier now that Wendy's has brought back one of its most popular deals. The fan-favorite fast food chain has officially returned the famed $5 Biggie Bag to menus nationwide, and this time it is hitting the menu with a major change that makes it more customizable than ever.

Chew Boom was first to report news of the $5 Biggie Bag's return to Wendy's restaurant. While the deal has come and gone numerous times, this time around the fan-favorite value meal includes a choice of sandwich. The value meal also includes guests' choice of either a 4-piece Spicy Chicken Nugget or 4-piece Crispy Chicken Nugget, as well as small fries and a small soft drink, all for just a few dollars. The $5 Biggie

Three sandwiches are available as part of the deal. Customers can opt to order the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger as part of their $5 Biggie Bag. That fan-favorite burger boasts fresh beef, Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, and mayo, with Wendy's saying "it's a favorite of bacon lovers everywhere." Boasting two fresh, never frozen beef patties topped with cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickle, and onion, the iconic Double Stack is also an ordering option. The third sandwich available as part of the deal is the Crispy Chicken BLT, which features juicy white meat, lightly breaded and seasoned, topped with Applewood smoked bacon, crisp lettuce, tomato, cheese, and mayo.

The $5 Biggie Bag is now available to order online, via the Wendy's mobile app, or in-restaurant at participating locations nationwide. The value meal is a limited-time offering, meaning it will only be on the menu for a short period of time before again retiring. Wendy's has not said when the $5 Biggie Bag will disappear.

The fast food restaurant chain is bringing the $5 Biggie Back alongside the rollout of another deal. From April 12 to April 24, Wendy's guests can score three times Bonus Rewards points on all Wendy's Biggie Bag purchases. Rewards points can be used to score free food in the future. The Wendy's app also offers various other deals, with the chain just last week offering the Dave's Single burger for just $1. Wendy's is also currently offering a Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just $1 from now through Sunday, May 1. That deal is being offered as part of Wendy's celebration of its virtual reality game, the Wendyverse. The deal is available via in-app and in-restaurant.