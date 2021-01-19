Tiffany Trump Announces Engagement to Michael Boulos on Donald Trump's Last Day in Office

✖

Tiffany Trump announced that she is engaged on Tuesday — her father, President Donald Trump's final full day in office. Tiffany shared the news on Instagram, revealing that she will marry young business executive Michael Boulos. Supporters showered her with congratulations, though many comments focused on the controversy currently surrounding her father.

"It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael!" Tiffany wrote on Tuesday. "Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" The caption accompanied a photo of herself and Boulos arm-in-arm on the White House colonnade, with Tiffany conspicuously showing a diamond ring on her finger.



Many of the top comments came from friends and associates of Tiffany, the Trump family or the Trump administration. They complimented the young couple and wished them well. Others left scathing comments about Tiffany's father, most relating to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the coronavirus pandemic and other defining tragedies of his tenure.

Over on his own account, Boulos posted the same photo at the same time, writing: "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together." Many of the same commenters chimed in here, including Ivanka Trump.

Boulos, 23, is an immigrant from Lebanon. He is the associated director of a trade company called SCOA Nigeria, of which his father is the CEO. He met Tiffany while on vacation in Greece at Lindsay Lohan's club in Mykonos, according to a report by PEOPLE.

Boulos has become a frequent sight with Tiffany, even accompanying her to the White House for Thanksgiving at the Trump family's Mar-a-Lago resort. However, little is known about him, or about his relationship with Tiffany. When asked about the pairing by reporters, even Lohan said: "I wasn't there when they met. I know him... and I know her... but I don't know what happened."

For fans of the Trump family, the engagement is a welcome distraction from the more dire news of the day. Trump's conspiracy theories about the election led many of his supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, and the president is now being charged with incitement — among other things. He may be the first president ever to be impeached after leaving office, preventing him from taking a public position ever again. As they await Trump's Senate trial, many Trump supporters are more focused on Tiffany's happy news.