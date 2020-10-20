Tiffany Trump Leaves Social Media Cringing as Video Emerges of Her Hosting Pride Event
Social media is anything but impressed after President Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump, headlined a "Trump Pride" event in Tampa over the weekend. After video footage of the event made its way to Twitter, Tiffany's name trended on the platform Tuesday morning as people reacted to the clip.
In the two-minute-long clip, Tiffany could be seen taking the stage to the tune of The Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling," waving her hands and blowing kisses to the crowd. Starting off her speech by stating "it's such an honor to be able to be here and speak truthfully, honestly, and from my heart," Tiffany said that she knows "what my father believes in," adding that "prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIA+ community." As many pointed out, Tiffany notably left out the “T,” standing for transgender, in the LGBTQ acronym.
The daughter he knows nothing about representing a community he knows nothing about 💛 pic.twitter.com/uLkl5RhbO4— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 20, 2020
She went on to state that on social media, people "see these fabricated lies" about her father regarding his opinions on the LGBTQ+ community and LGBTQ+ rights. She said that people reach out to her asking "how would you support your father." She said that her father "has always supported all of you." She also reflected on the worries she had when her father decided to run for president back in 2016 "based on" how the Republican party's past views "maybe were towards this community." She said that her father "cannot be bought off" and that he will not "let anyone change his views."
Her speech, as well as the general fact that she was hosting a rally in an effort to garner votes from the LGBTQ+ community, immediately prompted discussion on Twitter. Tiffany's name even became a trending phrase on the platform Tuesday morning. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
The LGBTQ+ community watching Tiffany Trump's drunk speech at Trump PrideOctober 20, 2020
I haven't been able to make it past the first 20 seconds of the Tiffany Trump video. pic.twitter.com/5tJKmWZ0BZ— Graciaxxl (@graciaxxl) October 20, 2020
According to the event's website, Trump Pride is a "diverse coalition dedicated to re-electing President Trump," who is "the first President to begin his presidency in support of marriage equality."
"President Donald J. Trump is the only President to openly support the LGBT community since his first day in office. President Trump stands in solidarity with LGBT citizens by supporting and enacting policies and initiatives that protect the wellbeing and prosperity of all gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender Americans," the site reads. "Through his bold plan to end the HIV epidemic to his global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality in the 69 nations where it is illegal, President Trump has proven himself to be a strong advocate for the LGBT community both at home and abroad."
Seeing Tiffany Trump try to label her father,someone who banned trans people from serving in the army,tried to change the legal definition of gender&worked to make it possible for LGBTQ people to be discriminated against, as an LGBTQ ally makes my skin crawl as an LGBTQ person.🤢— 🏳️🌈 14 Days 💕 #BidenHarris 💛 🐝 🥁 (@Burkmc) October 20, 2020
Unlike Tiffany Trump we know how dangerous her father and his policies are to the LGBTQIA community. Here’s your daily reminder to #VoteProud ‼️ pic.twitter.com/FNnnBPYAGp— Captain Jordy (@J_Mei21) October 20, 2020
As many pointed out, the president has had a notably rocky relationship with the LGBTQ+ community, largely due to his rollback of LGBTQ protections. According to a recent report, approximately a third of the more than 50 circuit court judges nominated by President Donald Trump since he took office have a "demonstrated history of anti-LGBTQ bias."
What in gay hell is this bullshit? Also there’s like 12 people in the room. Also I’m no longer convinced Eric Trump is the dumbest of them. It’s a tight race. pic.twitter.com/soqGBBwVNN— Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) October 20, 2020
Tiffany Trump is what happens when Miley Cyrus dresses up as Ivanka for Halloween. https://t.co/i2aFzzwHss— Angelina Burnett (@Beckylooo) October 20, 2020
Reacting to the Trump Pride event, Equality Florida Action, Inc., a LGBTQ civil rights advocacy group in Florida, called it a "desperate and cynical" sham. In a statement, the group condemned the Trump campaign's attempts to disguise their abhorrent record on LGBTQ issues by holding a spate of desperate last minute 'Trump Pride' events."
This may be the worst speech I’ve ever seen.October 20, 2020
*Sees Tiffany Trump trending*
*Sees video*
Me: pic.twitter.com/TFvAWc3F2S— Julio Angel Ortiz (@jaowriter) October 20, 2020
"Donald Trump is the worst President the LGBTQ community has ever seen," Nadine Smith, Executive Director of Equality Florida Action, Inc., said in a statement. "This event is a pathetic attempt to hide his appalling record and it's fooling no-one. We are tired of Trump's lies and our community understands a second term would be devastating."
OMG!!! Tiffany is competing for the worst Trump child in these last 14 days!!! #ByeTiffany pic.twitter.com/w6TbxCw0gF— Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) October 20, 2020
#LGBTQ Tiffany ... you left out the t... #tiffanytrump— Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden) October 20, 2020
In her statement, Smith went on to address Equality Florida Action, Inc.'s endorsement of Biden, stating, "Our endorsement of a Biden-Harris ticket is a testament to the grave stakes of this election. The time is now to elect Joe Biden and we are ready to deliver him a win in Florida."
.@TiffanyATrump If your Dad supports #LGBTQ Communities, Why Did He Use Presidential Orders to say they couldn’t serve in the Military? Past 3 years he’s done everything to take away their voice and laws that #Obama placed for them. @GeorgetownLaw should be so proud of you! NOT https://t.co/vVsYmvF7qU— JCPLLCNYC-VOTE 2020 (@jcpllcnyc) October 20, 2020
Tiffany Trump led a tiny rally in which she claimed to have gay friends and eliminated the T from LGBTQ. Just when I thought I couldn’t hate the Trumps more, and it’s hard to believe Tiffany has any friends— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) October 20, 2020
Addressing the event in a statement obtained by South Florida Gay News, civil rights attorney Michele Rayner said that "Trump is delusional if he thinks he can spend three years attacking our rights and then turn around and ask for our vote." Rayner is the first Black queer woman elected to the Florida House of Representatives.
"Waving a rainbow flag for an afternoon means nothing after his administration appointed dozens of anti-LGBTQ judges to federal courts, codified discrimination against transgender Americans, and are fighting to overturn the Affordable Care Act, and its protections for our community," Rayner added.
Cause nothing says LGBTQ+ pride more than…Tiffany Trump??? https://t.co/kN3TMxVGN9— Register to vote!! (@thee_finfrock) October 18, 2020
If #TrumpPride was a thing, you'd imagine they would have been able to get an actual member of the LGBTQ+ community rather than Tiffany Trump.
All they do is trot out his stable of children to these various events.— 🎃Jordan🎃 (@LegitimateGeek) October 20, 2020
Brandon Wolf, Equality Florida Media Relations Manager, meanwhile, said, "I cannot express to you how tired I am of this pathetic grift. Our fight for equality — the one we're having to wage against you — is not yours to pervert for tacky campaign graphics. Get your hands off our rights and stop trying to gaslight us."