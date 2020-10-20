Tiffany Trump Leaves Social Media Cringing as Video Emerges of Her Hosting Pride Event

Social media is anything but impressed after President Donald Trump's daughter, Tiffany Trump, headlined a "Trump Pride" event in Tampa over the weekend. After video footage of the event made its way to Twitter, Tiffany's name trended on the platform Tuesday morning as people reacted to the clip.

In the two-minute-long clip, Tiffany could be seen taking the stage to the tune of The Black Eyed Peas' "I Gotta Feeling," waving her hands and blowing kisses to the crowd. Starting off her speech by stating "it's such an honor to be able to be here and speak truthfully, honestly, and from my heart," Tiffany said that she knows "what my father believes in," adding that "prior to politics, he supported gays, lesbians, the LGBQIA+ community." As many pointed out, Tiffany notably left out the “T,” standing for transgender, in the LGBTQ acronym.

The daughter he knows nothing about representing a community he knows nothing about 💛 pic.twitter.com/uLkl5RhbO4 — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) October 20, 2020

She went on to state that on social media, people "see these fabricated lies" about her father regarding his opinions on the LGBTQ+ community and LGBTQ+ rights. She said that people reach out to her asking "how would you support your father." She said that her father "has always supported all of you." She also reflected on the worries she had when her father decided to run for president back in 2016 "based on" how the Republican party's past views "maybe were towards this community." She said that her father "cannot be bought off" and that he will not "let anyone change his views."

