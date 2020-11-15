Matt Gaetz Raises Eyebrows for Reacting to Tiffany Trump Photo With Flirty Emojis

This week, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz had Twitter unsettled with his flirty tweets directed at Tiffany Trump. It began when Gaetz used a heart-eyes emoji to respond to a photo of the president's daughter on Wednesday. As followers complained about the tweet's connotations, Gaetz doubled down.

Gaetz and Tiffany had a flirty exchange on Wendesday, when she posted a photo of herself with a heart emoji for th caption. Gaetz responded with a string of emojis, and Tiffany seemed to reciprocate with more emojis of her own. All in all, this unspoken conversation struck most viewers as flirty, and they did not like seeing it play out in public — if at all.

Part of the problem, judging by the complaints, is the political advantage Gaetz might gain from a flirtation with Tiffany. Gaetz is a loyal supporters of President Donald Trump — even described in a report by Mashable as a "sycophant" — so this exchange seemed to some like his attempt to get into the reality TV family's narrative.

There is also, of course, the age difference between the two. At 38 years old, Gaetz is eleven years older than 27-year-old Tiffany, and many did not like the tone he was taking with a younger woman, especially one who is in law school and might soon be looking for a job in his field.

Over the course of his political career so far, Gaetz has stirred up controversy for his work in politics, including his attempts to re-criminalize cannabis, his denial of climate change science, his attempt to repeal adoptions by same-sex couples and his strong opposition to gun control — even after the Parkland, Florida school shooting. Gaetz also attacked the Affordable Care Act, publicly opposed the Special Counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and has come under fire for various aspects of his rhetoric on immigration.

Throughout all of this, Gaetz has frequently lied in support of his political positions. The fact-checking website PolitiFact found that about 40 percent of Gaetz's statements that they checked were "mostly false," and 30 percent were outright "false."

Gaetz is a common target for criticism on Twitter, and this week his personal life came into the equation more than ever. Here is a look at how Twitter responded to his fliratation with Tiffany Trump.