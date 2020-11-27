Donald Trump's Family Spending Thanksgiving at Camp David Rubs Many the Wrong Way

By Stephen Andrew

Donald Trump's family spent Thanksgiving at Camp David, and it has many rubbed the wrong way. A photo of Trump kids and their significant others gathered around a campfire at Camp David emerged online, and people are very upset over it. Camp David is a country residence that has traditionally been used by sitting U.S. Presidents as a place of rest and relaxation.

It is not clear what the rules and regulations are regarding the use of Camp David by anyone other than a president or vice president, but there do not appear to be any obvious guidelines regarding use by family members of the President. The photo has a lot of citizens upset, however, as many are expressing that the taxpayer-funded presidential camp should only be used by the President's family if the Commander-in-Chief is in attendance as well. Notably, reports have emerged that Trump is set to visit Camp David on Friday. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.

