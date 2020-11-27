Donald Trump's Family Spending Thanksgiving at Camp David Rubs Many the Wrong Way
Donald Trump's family spent Thanksgiving at Camp David, and it has many rubbed the wrong way. A photo of Trump kids and their significant others gathered around a campfire at Camp David emerged online, and people are very upset over it. Camp David is a country residence that has traditionally been used by sitting U.S. Presidents as a place of rest and relaxation.
It is not clear what the rules and regulations are regarding the use of Camp David by anyone other than a president or vice president, but there do not appear to be any obvious guidelines regarding use by family members of the President. The photo has a lot of citizens upset, however, as many are expressing that the taxpayer-funded presidential camp should only be used by the President's family if the Commander-in-Chief is in attendance as well. Notably, reports have emerged that Trump is set to visit Camp David on Friday. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.
Imagine if hunter spent thanksgiving at camp david on the tax payer dime pic.twitter.com/KmhDc71g67— Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) November 27, 2020
prevnext
You'll notice that the person missing is the president. Just sent his grifting family. Hope someone took inventory before they got there so everything not nailed down isn't stolen.— Helena Handbasket (@rmatson37) November 27, 2020
Hmmm... someone is conspicuous in their absence from the photo— E.G. Phillips 🦆👖 (@DucksWithPants) November 27, 2020
prevnext
Never again can a Republican legitimately criticize a President when their President broke every norm of grift.— Ethan Shapiro (@DJFrustration) November 27, 2020
It's one thing for them to have used our facilities (bad enough) - but to then broadcast it publicly - and rub our noses in it? There's a special place in Hades...— Democratic Tweeter (@WileELiberal) November 27, 2020
prevnext
Great social distancing and leading by example. Here is my Family yesterday..... pic.twitter.com/Dv4rui6reA— LJLeVine (@ljlevine1) November 27, 2020
& they followed suit, not seeing their kids anywhere...— #VOTE🇺🇲🗳#WallofMoms#pleasewearamask 🌊❤🇺🇸❤🌊 (@MindyEConway) November 27, 2020
prevnext
It's the president's to use. I could care less about Camp David. Don't they have to pay out of pocket for personal entertainment? It's cheaper than Mar a Lago. I'm incensed every time I think abt this "billionaire", @realDonaldTrump, paying himself with MY money for HIS leisure.— Brian A. Kirkland (@Battchief) November 27, 2020
Superspreader event : Junior is here and he was diagnosed last week with COVID-19— Jerome Pradier (@PradierJ) November 27, 2020
prevnext
Camp David is not a vacation rental. @waltshaub— CorsairBear (@corsairbear) November 27, 2020
Wait!!!! I was under the impression that Camp David is a retreat for *the president* and not for the president’s *relatives* to use? And also, Doesn’t @DonaldJTrumpJr have Covid?... pic.twitter.com/wPF15jzFai— Lillie Santiago (@lillievalentin) November 27, 2020
prevnext
Trump is going to Camp David this afternoon
His kids are already there (& we're paying for this little party)
Btw: Reporting this am that Trump has held meetings with "cabinet secretaries" of foreign nations in the past week completely unannounced— Mona (@Monaheart1229) November 27, 2020
Why?#TrumpTantrum pic.twitter.com/Jet2MW6Kvo
Wait...doesn’t Don Junior have #COVID19? 😳
It’s bad enough Trump’s adult millionaire kids suck up tax dollar$ for Secret Service protection (that they can pay for themselves)
...but WHY are they partying at Camp David when Daddy + Melania are spending Thanksgiving at the WH? pic.twitter.com/SyvnScrNA5— 🥁#BYE-DON & #MVPKamala!⚖️ (@TheMominatrixx) November 27, 2020
prev
Use that camp David while you can— pretty soon the only resorts they can hang at peacefully will be the ones the own.— Shannon Woodward (@shannonwoodward) November 27, 2020