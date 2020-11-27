Donald Trump's Family Spending Thanksgiving at Camp David Rubs Many the Wrong Way

Donald Trump's family spent Thanksgiving at Camp David, and it has many rubbed the wrong way. A photo of Trump kids and their significant others gathered around a campfire at Camp David emerged online, and people are very upset over it. Camp David is a country residence that has traditionally been used by sitting U.S. Presidents as a place of rest and relaxation.

It is not clear what the rules and regulations are regarding the use of Camp David by anyone other than a president or vice president, but there do not appear to be any obvious guidelines regarding use by family members of the President. The photo has a lot of citizens upset, however, as many are expressing that the taxpayer-funded presidential camp should only be used by the President's family if the Commander-in-Chief is in attendance as well. Notably, reports have emerged that Trump is set to visit Camp David on Friday. Scroll down to see what Twitter users are saying.