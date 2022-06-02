Sonic Adds Candy-Filled New Slush

✖

Sonic is combining sour and sweet for its latest addition to the menu. Just in time for summer, the fan-favorite drive-in fast-food restaurant chain has just launched an all-new slush flavor perfect for keeping cool as temperatures rise. Created through a partnership between Sonic and Sour Patch, the new mashup menu item, the Sour Patch Kids Slush Float, is now available to order for a limited time only.

The unique new slush brings together the sweet flavors of Sonic's slushes and the sour notes of the iconic candy. The Sour Patch Kids Slush Float starts with rich vanilla ice cream, which is combined with Sour Patch Kids watermelon flavor slush. Adding extra flavor and an ample dose of sour, the slush also mixes in the brand's signature chewy candy. Sonic said the slush "is making this summer even more fun and refreshing for the whole family."



"Our Sonic fans always look forward to our summer Slush Float offerings, and this year we're once again delivering a refreshing, craveable treat that provides an exciting new twist by incorporating the iconic SOUR PATCH KIDS candy," Mackenzie Gibson, vice president of culinary & menu innovation at Sonic, said in a press release. "Sour Patch Kids uniquely combines sour and sweet for a satisfying candy experience, and Sonic is taking the fun further by mixing that same flavor experience with two of our summer favorites – Slushes and ice cream!"

Those wanting to take a sip of the unique combination slush will have to act fast. The Sour Patch Kids Slush Float is only joining the menu as a limited-time item, meaning it will soon disappear. The slush made its debut on Sonic menus nationwide in late May and is set to remain on the menu through Sunday, July 31, while supplies last. A medium-sized Sonic and Sour Patch treat is $2.99, though prices may vary by location.

The new Sour Patch Kids Slush Float joins the chain's existing lineup of delicious slushes, which includes Red Bull, cherry, blue raspberry, blue coconut, grape, cranberry, peach, mango, and Powerade Mountain Berry Blast. The menu also includes several Real Fruit Slushes, such as cherry limeade, limeade, lemonade, and strawberry. Also joining the Sonic slush menu for the summer season is the Red Bull Summer Edition Slush – Strawberry Apricot.