Sonic Brings Back Fan-Favorite Sweet Treats

Sonic’s menu is packing double the sweetness. To celebrate the arrival of spring and warming temperatures, the fan-favorite drive-in fast-food restaurant chain has officially brought back two beloved menu items – the Brownie Batter Shake and Yellow Cake Batter Shake – and some guests will get exclusive early access!

Fan-favorites since they first arrived on the menu years ago, the two shakes take inspiration from some delicious sweet flavors. The Brownie Batter Shake begins with vanilla ice cream that is blended with rich, chocolate brownie batter and brownie pieces. The Yellow Cake Batter Shake is a similar creation, boasting vanilla ice cream blended with delicious yellow cake batter. Sonic said, “whether paired with a SONIC Cheeseburger or enjoyed as an afternoon pick-me-up treat, these sippable desserts prove you don’t have to lick the bowl – just sip the shake!”

Both the Brownie Batter Shake and the Yellow Cake Batter Shake will be available at drive-ins nationwide beginning Monday, March 28, though some Sonic guests have the chance to place their order early. The fast-food chain is giving guests early access to the shake via the Sonic App. Guests who use the app gained early access beginning on Monday, March 21. The two shakes will be on the menu for a limited time only, with Thrillist reporting that the shakes will only be available through Sunday, May 29. The Yellow Cake Batter Shake will be available starting at $4.89, while fans can get the Brownie Batter Shake for $5.49.

“In developing the Brownie Batter and Yellow Cake Batter Shakes, our culinary team worked to recreate those fond childhood memories of baking at home and that moment when you got to sneak a taste from the mixing bowl,” Scott Uehlein, executive chef at SONIC, said in a press release. “We’re thrilled to offer guests another opportunity to enjoy these nostalgic treats in a unique way, like only SONIC can do.”

The Brownie Batter Shake and the Yellow Cake Batter Shake mark just the latest additions to the Sonic menu. Back in January, the restaurant chain brought back the equally delicious Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone and Double Stuf Oreo Blast for a limited time only. More recently, Sonic debuted a new burger, the Bacon on Bacon Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger. The new burger boasts a new tangy smoke sauce specifically engineered to “enhance” the ban flavor and also features four slices of crispy bacon, creamy mayonnaise, crinkle-cut pickles, diced onions, two slices of melty cheese, and two seasoned beef patties, all between a toasted bun.