Dunkin' Adds New Drinks as Part of Summer 2022 Menu Lineup

As temperatures begin to soar, Dunkin' is making sure guests have plenty of options to beat the summer heat. The fan-favorite coffee chain has officially revealed its summer 2022 menu, and it includes a roster of new refreshers, lattes, and iced coffees as well as several new snack options.

Joining the lineup of Refreshers that already includes Strawberry Dragonfruit and Peach Passion Fruit flavors, and hoping to help guests feel refreshed through the warmer months, the new Mango Pineapple Dunkin' Refresher is said to be "the perfect hot-weather sip served up chilled to keep you on the go." The drink features Mango and Pineapple fruit flavors that are combined with your choice of Green Tea, Coconutmilk or Lemonade. It is joined on the drink menu by the new cake Batter Signature Latte, dubbed by Dunkin' as "a delectable party in a cup." Developed by Dunkin's team of trail-blazing culinary geniuses, this limited-time celebratory sip features bakery notes of sweet vanilla frosting to take on the summer. As part of the summer 2022 menu, Dunkin' has also brought back two fan-favorite Dunkin' brews – Butter Pecan Iced Coffee, which can be added to hot coffee, espresso drinks, Frozen Coffee or Frozen Chocolate, and Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee.

(Photo: Dunkin')

Drinks aren't the only thing brewing at Dunkin' over the summer. The chain is also serving up some new mouth-watering snacks, like the Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese. A seasonal sandwich that is served hot, the grilled cheese features oven-roasted tomatoes, a vibrant, nut-free pesto spread and melted white cheddar cheese between slices of Dunkin's toasted authentic sourdough bread. The food lineup now also includes the new Cornbread Donut and MUNCHKINS MUNCHKINS, both boasting a unique, sweet & savory corn-cake base glazed for the perfect sweet and savory bite.

"We want our guests to get more out of every day with Dunkin' in each hand," Jill Nelson, Vice President, Marketing and Culinary at Dunkin', said in a press release. "We absolutely love the pairing of our new Mango Pineapple Dunkin' Refresher with the delicious Tomato Pesto Grilled Cheese sandwich, and the ability to enjoy a pick-me-up from Dunkin' at any time of day. The flavors are as bold and bright as the days ahead!"

Dunkin's summer 2022 menu is now available at locations nationwide. It rolled alongside a few new perks. Those who sign up for DD Perks can score a free medium Dunkin' Refresher.