Soda Recall Issued

Before you reach for that bottle of soda, you may want to think twice, because a popular soda is being pulled from store shelves in the UK after it was determined to pose an injury risk. AG Barr on April 29 issued a voluntary recall of IRN-BRU Regular and IRN-BRU 1901 glass bottle soda after the company received several reports of the bottle cap popping off.

The recall, posted on the UK Food Standards Agency's website, only affects 750-milliliter bottles of the soda in glass bottles. The specific IRN-BRU Regular soda recalled features the "Best Before" date of "March 2023," with batch codes "C2 2083" and "C2 2084" impacted. Also with a "Best Before" date of March 2023, batch codes "C2 2082," "C2 2087," and "C2 2088" of IRN-BRU 1901 soda is also included in the recall. Consumers can find the batch codes stamped onto the neck of the bottle, and images of the recalled sodas and their labels are available here.

The recall was issued after AG Barr received "a small number of reports that the bottle caps pop off unexpectedly," per the recall notice. The company said in a statement the recall was a "precautionary measure," adding, "we believe this to be an infrequent, intermittent fault in some of our bottles. The liquid in the bottle is good and tastes as you would expect." The statement continued, "At AG Barr Barr p.l.c we take great care to ensure that our products reach our consumers and customers in perfect condition and are sorry that on this occasion a limited quantity of our products has failed to meet expectations." Consumers who have purchased the recalled sodas are being advised to "open the bottles with care to release the pressure. Bottles should be handled carefully and pointed away from the body at arm's length when opening."

The AG Barr recall follows a similar recall in March when Loblaw Companies Ltd. issued a recall of its President's Choice brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda. The sodas, which were sold in glass bottles, were pulled from store shelves in Canada after a consumer reported finding glass in the drink. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, and the recall was initiated as a precautionary measure.

Back in the UK, another beverage recall has also just hit the market. In late April, LIDL GB recalled Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% after it was found to contain sulfur dioxide, which wasn't declared on the label. The undeclared Sulphur dioxide meant the beer posed a health risk to those with a sulfite allergy or intolerance.