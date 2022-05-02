Ready-to-Eat Chicken Breast Fillets Recalled

✖

Thousands of pounds of chicken breast fillets are being recalled after they were found to pose a potential health hazard. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced in an April 29 notice that Wayne Farms, LLC. has recalled approximately 30,285 pounds of a ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast fillet product. The recall was issued after it was discovered the products may be undercooked.

The recall includes RTE chicken breast fillet products produced on March 1 and 21, 2022 and shipped to a distributor in Illinois and further distributed to restaurants. The recall impacts nine-pound cases containing eight packages of six-ounce "ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST" with "use by" date 5/30/22 as well as nine-pound cases containing 12 packages of four-ounce "ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST" with "use by" date 6/19/22. The recalled products bear establishment number "EST. 20214" on the case. Labels of the products subject to recall can be found by clicking here.

Wayne Farms, LLC. issued the recall after the firm received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), consumption of undercooked chicken can lead to foodborne illness, also called food poisoning. The CDC, which estimated that every year approximately one million people in the U.S. get sick from eating contaminated poultry, notes that raw chicken is often contaminated with Campylobacter bacteria and sometimes with Salmonella and Clostridium perfringens bacteria. Chicken should be cooked to a safe internal temperature of 165°F, and raw chicken and its juices should be kept away from ready-to-eat foods, like salads or food that is already cooked. The CDC also states that "if cooking a microwaveable meal that includes frozen raw chicken, handle it as you would fresh raw chicken. Follow cooking directions carefully to prevent food poisoning."

Due to the health hazard consumption of undercooked chicken poses, the FSIS said the recalled RTE chicken breast fillet products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Restaurants have also been advised not to serve products affected by the recall. The FSIS said there is concern products may be in distributors' or restaurant freezers or refrigerators. Those with further questions regarding the recall can contact Frank Singleton, Wayne Farms, LLC spokesman, at 678-316-4237 or fes01@att.net.