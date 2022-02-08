Soda Recall Issued After Customer Finds Piece of Glass Floating in Their Drink

A soda recall was issued in Canada after a customer found a piece of glass in their drink. Loblaw Companies Ltd. issued a recall of its President’s Choice brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda, which is sold in glass bottles, last week. PC brand is a store brand for Loblaw, a Canadian grocery store chain.

The recall, posted on the Canadian recall authority’s website, only affects four-packs of PC brand Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda in glass bottles with the UPC 0 60383 02157 3 and codes “P 2021 SE 24 BB/MA 2023 SE 24.” The drinks were recalled “due to the possible presence of glass.” Consumers are asked not to drink the product. They should throw out the drinks or return them to the point of purchase for a refund.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The recall was triggered after a consumer reported finding glass in the drink. There are no reported injuries linked to the issue as of this time. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is now in the process of investigating the situation and working to remove the affected products from stores. Consumers with questions can contact Loblaw at 1-888-495-5111.

In its own statement on the recall, Loblaw said the recalled soda was sold between Sept. 29, 2021 and Feb. 3, reports CBC. The drinks were sold at Atlantic Superstore, Superstore, Fortinos, Loblaws, ValuMart, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs, No Frills, Dominion, Provigo, Maxi, Axep, Intermarche, Extra Foods and Real Canadian Wholesale Club stores.

“Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund,” Loblaw said last week. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of customers is our top concern.”

One of the most recent large recalls of soft drink products in the U.S. came in December. Coca-Cola voluntarily recalled Minute Maid drinks after it was discovered that some Minute Maid Berry Punch, Strawberry Lemonade, and Fruit Punch flavors in refrigerated 59-ounce cartons may have had metal bolts or washers in the drinks. The affected drinks were sent to stores in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine, and New Jersey. The recall began in November and most of the affected products have been removed from stores, Coca-Cola spokesperson Ann L. Moore told USA Today. However, the company was concerned that many consumers would still have the affected drinks in their homes because the products’ expiration dates continued into 2022.