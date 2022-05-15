✖

The makers of Skittles, Life Savers, and Starbursts recalled gummies with the brand names due to a dangerous unintended ingredient that many have ended up in the packages. On Friday, Mars Wrigley Confectionery U.S. issued the voluntary recall after receiving reports that there may have been thin metal strands embedded in the gummies or loose in the packages. The affected products were distributed in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

The recall covers Starburst Gummies Original Share Size 3.5 oz.; Starburst Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz; Starburst Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz; Starburst Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz; Starburst Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz; Life Savers Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz; Life Savers Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz; Life Savers Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g; Skittles Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz; Skittles Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz; Skittles Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz; Skittles Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz; and Skittles Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz. Images of the different packages can be found on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's website.

Mars Wrigley said the company became aware of the issue thanks to consumer complaints. However, the company has not received any reports of illness or injury linked to the problem. The company is now working with retailers to pull the recalled product from store shelves. Consumers who have already bought recalled products should throw them out and not eat them. Consumers can contact Mars Wrigley at 1-800-651-2564 or mars.com/contact-us.

This is not the only recent candy recall. Strauss Israel voluntarily recalled several of its Elite brand kosher candies available in the U.S. in late April because the products may have been contaminated with Salmonella. The recall covered Elite Chocolate, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Chewing Gum, and Toffee Candies. The affected products were mostly sent to kosher markets in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, and Florida but were also available online. No other Strauss Israel or Elite products were affected by the recall.

The recalled producers were made in a facility where Salmonella was detected in the production line and the liquid chocolate, according to a statement published on the FDA website on April 28. Salmonella is an organism that can cause severe infections in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Healthy people can also be infected and may experience nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, fever, and diarrhea. A complete list and images of the dozens of products covered under the Strauss Israel recall can be found on the FDA website.