Bed Bath & Beyond Recall Issued

✖

Bed Bath & Beyond customers should "immediately" stop using one of the retailer's Easter products. Back on April 28, the popular retailer announced a recall for H for Happy Woven Bunny Baskets after it was found they pose a choking hazard to young children. While this basket might not be in regular use in wake of the holiday, parents should definitely return or dispose of the item before next year.

According to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recalled baskets were sold exclusively at Bed Bath & Beyond stores and online at http://www.bedbathandbeyond.com during March 2022. They retailed for about $15. The specific basket included in the recall is a white woven basket that features a bunny face with either pink or blue cheeks and black plastic eyes. The recalled baskets were sold with a tag that reads "HAPPY EASTER" and a hangtag that reads "! WARNING: THIS IS NOT A TOY, FOR DECORATIVE PURPOSES ONLY." Approximately 960 units are included in the recall.

RECALL: Bed Bath & Beyond Recalls Woven Bunny Baskets Due to Choking Hazard

📸: CPSC pic.twitter.com/tvUMVpN3gt — Lauren Due (@LaurenDue12) April 29, 2022

The baskets were recalled after it was determined "the bunny basket's eyes can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children," per the recall notice, which added that no injuries have been reported at this time. However, due to the risk they pose, consumers are being urged to "immediately take the recalled baskets away from children." Bed Bath & Beyond said consumers should "stop using the product immediately." The recalled H for Happy Woven Bunny Baskets should instead be returned to any Bed Bath & Beyond location for a full refund.

Consumers with further questions regarding the recall should contact Bed Bath & Beyond. The company can be reached via phone at 800-462-3966 from 7 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET seven days a week, or online at http://www.bedbathandbeyond.com, where consumers can click on "Product Recall Information" at the bottom of the page or online at the link here for more information. Consumers can also click on "Help" on the website to reach a Customer Service representative via email.

This is the latest recall relevant to those who celebrate Easter, in the wake of several sweet treats being pulled from shelves. In April, Terra Madre Pty Ltd recalled its Vegan Perfection's Golden Crunch Vegan Honeycomb Coated in Dark Chocolate after it was discovered the products may contain milk, which wasn't declared on the packaging. The recall followed a multi-country recall by Italian confectionery group Ferrero of its Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs in March. Several products were recalled and production was suspended at a factory in Belgium amid a salmonella outbreak that sickened more than 150 people, mostly children.