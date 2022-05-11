Aldi Recall Issued Over 'Possible Presence of Salmonella'

✖

Aldi issued an urgent recall after one food product sold at the budget supermarket chain was found to pose a health risk to consumers. The German grocer issued a "precautionary" recall of certain Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon wraps due to the possible presence of salmonella, which can cause potentially serious illness. The UK's Food Safety Agency (FSA) issued a recall alert on May 10.

The affected products, sold in the UK, include the Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap packaged as a single wrap and Eat + Go Chicken & Bacon Caesar Wrap Triple, which is packaged with three wraps. All of the products have a "Use by" date of either May 11 or May 12. The Eat + Go chicken wraps included in the recall either have product code 20236 or 86755.

Apologizing "for any inconvenience" the recall may cause to consumers, Aldi shared in a statement on its website, "We are recalling these products due to the possible presence of Salmonella." Consumption of products contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a common foodborne illness. Symptoms of salmonellosis include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever, and typically occur within 12 to 72 hours of consumption. Although most people recover within four to seven days and do not require treatment, in rare cases, the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream, requiring the individual to be hospitalized. The FSA's recall notice did not indicate if any illnesses were reported in relation to the recalled E + Go chicken wraps.

Amid the recall, "point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling these products." Those notices "explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products." Consumers who purchased the recalled chicken wraps are advised not to consume them. The wraps should instead be returned to the nearest Aldi store for a full refund. Those with further questions about the recall visit www.aldi.co.uk and https://customerservice.aldi.co.uk/contact.

While the chicken wrap recall stems from the UK, it is not the only recall to hit the supermarket chain. Back in March, U.S. consumers were notified that a craft advent calendar sold at Aldi was voluntarily recalled by the chain r due to a lead poisoning risk. The recall was issued after it was discovered that the brown bell found on "Day 10" of the advent calendar contained levels of lead that exceed the federal lead paint ban, posing a risk of lead poisoning. No illnesses or injuries were reported.