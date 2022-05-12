New Nationwide Ice Cream Recall Issued

✖

A new nationwide ice cream recall was issued on Thursday. Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, New York, recalled over 2,000 tubs of their Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk non-dairy frozen dessert because it contained trace amounts of tree nut allergens. The packaging did not include a tree nut warning, so consumers with tree nut allergies are asked not to eat the product.

According to Van Leeuwen's announcement published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website, the recall covers 2,185 frozen 14-oz pints of the Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk flavor. The product has lot number 21V194 printed on the package and a best-by date of 1/13/2023. The date is printed on the top and bottom of the box. The packages are white with orange lettering and an orange lid.

Van Leeuwen issued the voluntary recall after receiving a customer complaint. The customer experienced an allergic reaction because the lot includes undeclared tree nuts. The company is now investigating the cause of the contamination. Tree nuts include chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews. Consumers with a tree nut allergy or sensitivity could experience severe reactions, including anaphylaxis, by consuming products with these ingredients.

Retailers were asked to stop sales and distribution of the recalled product and contact Van Leeuwen for verification and instructions on getting rid of the product. Consumers should also return the ice cream to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers can contact Kate Alberswerth of Van Leeuwen at 718-701-1630 or kate@vanleeuwenicecream.com.

The Van Leeuwen recall came amid a wave of recalls impacting ice cream companies. In April, Baskin-Robbins, Best Buy, President's Choice, and Scotsburn Joins Farmers flavors were recalled in Canada after it was discovered that some flavors could contain pieces of plastic and metal. This recall covered a wave of flavors, including Baskin-Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, Vanilla Ice Cream, Pralines 'N Cream Ice Cream, and Chocolate Mousse Royale Ice Cream, and Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream.

A few days after that recall, the FDA posted a recall notice from Tukey Hill Dairy, which recalled 48-oz containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium flavor. The ice cream included undeclared peanuts. Turkey Hill Dairy said some product containers actually contained the Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream flavor instead of Chocolate Marshmallow. This recall only covered the Chocolate Marshmallow containers with UPC 020735420935 and a sell-by date of 03/02/2023.