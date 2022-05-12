Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

✖

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.

The specific product affected by the recall is the GY Chongqing Instant Noodle in the Hot and Sour Flavour, according to the UK's Food Standards Agency's recall notice to consumers. The recalled instant noodles are available in 110-gram pack size and all "best before" dates are impacted by this recall. The product was manufactured by Sichuan Guangyou Sweetpotato & Food Products Co. Ltd.

Liroy B.V. issued the recall after it was found that the "product contains milk making it a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk products." It is unclear if any adverse effects were reported in connection with the recalled instant noodles. Milk is one of the most common food allergies in children, according to Mayo Clinic. Symptoms differ from person to person and occur a few minutes to a few hours after consumption of milk or a milk product. Signs and symptoms of a milk allergy range from mild to severe and can include wheezing, vomiting, hives and digestive problems. Milk is the third most common food behind peanuts and tree nuts to cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing.

Consumers who purchased the instant noodles and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk products are advised not to eat it. The product should instead be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Liroy B.V. has "issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."

The instant noodle recall comes just months after Liroy B.V. issued another noodle recall. In mid-March, the company Sau Tao ST Spinach Noodles after it was found the noodles contained egg, which was not declared on the label. Just a month prior, the company recalled Sau Tao (Sun Shun Fuk) ST Amoy Bean Strip for a similar reason, the strips found to contain soya, which was not mentioned on the label.