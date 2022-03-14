Espresso Bean Recall Affects 15 States

Coffee and espresso are already facing issues due to the growing concern over climate change and just the world’s geopolitical environment. But according to a new recall by the FDA, other issues can pop up with that delicious bean brew.

In this case, it is an undeclared presence forcing the recall in Albanese Dark Chocolate Espresso Beans. According to the FDA, the company voluntarily recalls their dark chocolate espresso beans, a nine-ounce tub. The tub may contain an undeclared peanut allergen, which, if someone with the allergy is exposed, could lead to a medical emergency or worse.

The recall affects 15 states and dates back to Dec. 27, 2021, with any sales. The states included in the recall are Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. No illnesses have been reported yet, so the company is clearly using caution and putting customer safety near the top of the list.

According to the FDA, the tainted espresso beans are under UPC code 634418621436 and part of tub lot #LB1111514X1. The tub of dark chocolate beans also run with a sell by date of Oct. 25, 2022. If you have any of these purchased in your home, you are urged to destroy the product you have left or return it to your local grocery story to return it for a full refund.

Albanese decided to recall the product after it was discovered that Dark Chocolate Panned Peanuts had been accidentally package in the Dark Chocolate Espresso Bean tubs. People with peanut allergies can experience life-threatening reactions due to the contamination, making the actions of the candy company far more admirable than expected.

Those with questions on the recall can reach out to the Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc.by phone at (219) 472-6303 or via email at inquiries@alabaneseconfectionary.com. The recall was posted on March 10, meaning it is still relatively new and early to avoid issues.