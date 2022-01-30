FDA’s Latest Food Recall Might Ruin Your Birthday

Target shoppers who recently bought birthday cake bites to celebrate a milestone might want to double-check the packaging before they eat it. On Thursday, Siren of San Francisco issued a voluntary recall of its Siren Birthday Cake Bites because they may contain cashews and almond butter. However, the packaging did not list these ingredients, which could be dangerous for those with an allergy or sensitivity to cashews or almond butter.

The Birthday Cake 1.7 oz Bites were sent to some Target stores nationwide, according to the company’s recall notice posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website. The affected product has the UPC 8-62768-00048-3, the caddie UPC 8-62768-00049-0, and one of four lot codes stamped on the front of the bag – 21326, 21335, 21336, and 21340. No other Siren products are covered under the recall.

The recall was issued after Siren received notification about a consumer having an allergic reaction. It was later discovered that the product contained cashew and almond butter ingredients, but the package did not list either of them. Consumers who purchased these cake bites should return them to where they were purchased for a refund or discarded if they are concerned about a potential allergic reaction. Consumers can receive more information from Siren by contacting them at hello@sirensnacks.com or on the phone at 650-667-0874.

Companies often issue recalls involving undeclared allergens on packages. Even the Nestle division Nestle Professional issued a similar recall in October 2021. At the time, the company said some Nature’s Heart trail mix packages could contain peanuts, but they were not listed on the packages. That would be dangerous for anyone with a peanut allergy. The Nature’s Heart varieties affected included Superfood Trail Mix, Toasted Coconut Chips, Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix, and Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix. The recall only affected 1.5-ounce packages. You can find the full list of batch codes and best buy dates involved in this recall at the FDA website.

A peanut allergy can cause severe allergy attacks, notes the Mayo Clinic. For some people, even a small amount of peanuts could cause serious or life-threatening reactions. Peanut allergies are also becoming increasingly common among children. Some common symptoms include skin reactions, itching or tingling around the mouth and throat, digestive problems, tightening of the throat, shortness of breath, and a runny nose.