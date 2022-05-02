Ice Cream Recall: Baskin-Robbins, Turkey Hill and More Brands Recalled

✖

As spring temperatures start feeling more like summer, you may want to do a double check before cooling down with a scoop of ice cream, because several new recalls are impacting numerous brands. Ice creams from Baskin-Robbins, Best Buy, President's Choice, and Scotsburn Joins Farmers have all been recalled, with Turkey Hill Dairy also at the center of a new ice cream recall.

The first recall was announced on April 13, when the Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted a recall notice for various ice cream brands that may contain pieces of plastic and metal. Consumers were urged not to eat, and hotels, restaurants, and retailers were advised not to sell, serve, or distribute the following products: Baskin-Robbins Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream, Vanilla Ice Cream, Pralines 'N Cream Ice Cream, Chocolate Mousse Royale Ice Cream, and Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream; Best Buy Vanilla Ice Milk; President's Choice Loads of Chocolatey Caramel Treats Light Ice Cream, Ice Cream Shop Elk Crossing Ice Cream, Ice Cream Shop Rocky Road Ice Cream, Ice Cream Shop Vanilla Ice Cream, Ice Cream Shop Mint Ice Cream, and Ice Cream Shop Mango Ice Cream; and Scotsburn Joins Farmers Hoof Prints Light Ice Cream. The full list of recalled ice creams, as well as identifying factors, such as size and UPC code, can be found by clicking here. The recalled ice creams were sold throughout Canada.

Just a week, a second ice cream recall was issued for Turkey Hill Dairy's Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream. A recall notice posted by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed consumers that the 48-ounce containers of this ice cream may contain undeclared peanuts. An undeclared allergen can prove hazardous, and potentially even life-threatening, to those who suffer an allergy. However, the notice said Turkey Hill Dairy did not receive any reports of consumer illness to date. The recall was issued after a consumer contacted Turkey Hill after discovering that select containers of Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream may have been inadvertently filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream during production. The recall only impacts Turkey Hill Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream with the UPC code 020735420935 and sell-by date of 03/02/2023. Similar to the ice cream recall in Canada, consumers were urged not to eat the recalled Turkey Hill product if they have a peanut allergy. The FDA said retail stores that receive the recalled ice cream were instructed to remove the product from their shelves.