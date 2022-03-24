Olive Recall Issued Nationwide

A popular olive product is being recalled after it was found to pose a potentially life-threatening risk. New York-based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc. on Wednesday, March 23 voluntarily recalled Licorice Flavor Olive “due to the presence of undeclared sulfites,” New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed.

The recalled olives are packaged in a clear plastic jar that weighs approximately one pound, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). A photo of the recalled product can be found by clicking here. Consumers can identify the recalled Licorice Flavor Olive via the code “2021/10/15,” which is stamped on the bottom of the jar, as well as the UPC code “588552-331090.” The product was distributed nationally.

A&C Best Food Trading Inc. issued the recall after “routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets food inspectors and subsequent analysis of the product by New York State Food Laboratory personnel revealed the product contained high levels of sulfites.” Those sulfites were not declared on the label. Although no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled olives, the FDA noted that “the consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to elicit severe reactions, including anaphylactic shock, in some asthmatics and sensitive individuals.”

Sulfites are chemicals used as preservatives to slow browning and discoloration in foods and beverages. For people with sulfite sensitivities, consumption of sulfites can cause asthma and allergy symptoms that can range from mild wheezing to potentially life-threatening anaphylactic reactions. The Cleveland Clinic notes that it is unusual for those who do not suffer from asthma to have a sulfite sensitivity, whereas those who have asthma have a chance of being sensitive to sulfites “in the range of between 1 in 40, and 1 in 100.” In 1986, the FDA prohibited the use of sulfites in fresh fruits and vegetables due to cases of severe reactions to sulfites, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Sulfites continue to be used in potatoes, shrimp, and beer/wine, and are also used in the pharmaceutical industry.

Due to the potentially life-threatening reaction to the undeclared sulfites, consumers who are sensitive to sulfites are being asked not to consume the recalled Licorice Flavor Olive. Those with questions contact Allen Lin, Manager at (917) 418-1115 or may email the distributor at hengwen315701@gmail.com.