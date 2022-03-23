Mushroom Recalls Continue to Stack Up

The mushroom recalls continue to mount. Another mushroom distributor recalled all packages of its mixed mushrooms packages due to a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination on Tuesday. Two other distributors have recalled mushrooms for the same reason in recent weeks.

Farm Fresh Produce LLC of Vernon, California, recalled all 14.11-ounce packages of “TWA Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms” because they could have been contaminated with the organism that could cause a listeria infection. This infection is dangerous for young children, elderly people, and those with weakened immune systems. It could also cause stillbirths or miscarriages among pregnant women. Healthy individuals may experience short-term side effects, including high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

The TWA Agriculture Mixed Mushrooms packages were sent to retail stores nationwide, according to the company’s notice published on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s website. The product is distributed in clear plastic packages with the UPC “6957937481850.” No illnesses have been linked to the problem discovered during routine testing by the California Department of Public Health.

Farm Fresh Produce stopped producing the product while it and the FDA continues their investigation into the origin of the issue. Customers who still have the product in their homes are urged to return them to get a full refund. Customers with further questions can call Farm Fresh Produce at 1-323-583-1128.

This recall is the latest of mushroom products due to possible listeria contaminations. In late February, the Los Angeles-based Golden Medal Mushroom Inc. expanded a recall of Enoki mushrooms to include both 200g/7.05-ounce and 150g/5.25-ounce packages because they may have been contaminated. The recalled product was sent to Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas distributors before being sent to retailers in early January. The recall was initiated after routine testing from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Last week, another Vernon, California-based company, Jan Fruits Inc., issued a recall of Enoki mushrooms for possible listeria contamination. Their recall covered 200g/7.05oz packages with “Taiwan Best Quality Enoki Natural Mushroom***Manufacturer: Changhua County Mushrooms Production Cooperative” printed on them in English. The UPC is 8 51084 00835 8, and the lot number is 3322.

Mushrooms are packed with nutrients and can be a healthy addition to meals when they aren’t contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. As the Mushroom Council points out, mushrooms are fat-free and low in sodium. They can also be a good source of B vitamins, Vitamin D, potassium, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, selenium, copper, and potassium.