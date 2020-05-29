Minnesota Prosecutor Claim of 'Other Evidence' Halting Criminal Charges in George Floyd Killing Fills Social Media With Dread
Social media is speaking out after a Minnesota prosecutor warned there is "evidence that does not support criminal charges" against the white police officer involved in the killing of George Floyd, the unarmed black man seen in video telling officers "I can't breathe" as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. In a news conference on Thursday, Hennepin County Attorney, Mike Freeman said that they will not "rush" to press charges against the four officers involved in the Monday incident and asked for patience.
Hennepin Co. Attorney Freeman:
“That video is graphic and horrific and terrible and no person should do that. But my job in the end is to prove that he violated a criminal statute, and there's other evidence that does not support a criminal charge... I will not rush to justice.” pic.twitter.com/RZ9iYsvQ1W— NBC News (@NBCNews) May 28, 2020
Condemning the actions of former officer Derek Chauvin as "horrific and terrible," Freeman said prosecutors need to determine if Freeman used "excessive" force when he knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes until he lost consciousness. Calling video of the arrest "graphic and horrific and terrible," Freeman said that his "job in the end is to prove he violated a criminal statute - but there is other evidence that does not support a criminal charge." He added that the investigation "can't be rushed," citing fears that doing so will lead to a repeat of the case involving Freddie Gray, the black man who, in 2015, died while in police custody. In that case, all of the officers involved were acquitted and the charges against them were dropped.
In a statement to CNN shortly after, Freeman's office said that he misspoke, explaining that "evidence not favorable to our case needs to be carefully examined to understand the full picture of what actually happened." Still, his comments sparked discussion on social media, with some reaction with shock while others expressed their anger at the suggestion the officers may not face any charges at all. Keep scrolling to see what social media had to say.
Murder on camera is no longer an evidence.— Comfortably Numb🏠 (@YGalanter) May 28, 2020
Even if Floyd was a raging murderer, he was on the ground and unable to breathe. He died because of excessive force. So, they looking for some bad thing he did in the past to try to justify this nonsense is going to cause more strain.— Don’t Drink Bleach (@ImSassifrass) May 29, 2020
Murder is murder. No matter how u spin it. 🙄— justbeaboutit🌸💙🌺 (@Dianne50689540) May 29, 2020
He freaking murdered him in plain sight! He's had several major complaints over 19 yrs.That doesn't violate a criminal statute? He doesn't pay for any of his crimes? Coward. @HennepinAtty— #WashYourHands #I'mWithJoe (@58isthenew40) May 29, 2020
You are not being asked to rush to "justice". You are being asked to do your job and bring a criminal charge, which will then be resolved by the justice system. The alleged existence of contrary evidence is not a factor to be considered at the charging stage. Do your job.— Rory Ni Coileain (@RoryNi) May 28, 2020
Ridiculous. THERE IS VIDEO. The whole press conference was a sham. The video alone is enough evidence for an arrest. They had far less evidence when they placed Floyd under arrest for “forgery” to begin with. There’s already a miscarriage of justice. #GeorgeFloyd— Delilah Benson (@DelilahBenson12) May 28, 2020
Don't worry guys, they'll find a receipt from 4 years ago that proves that Floyd didn't pay for some gum and use that to justify the murder.— The Sauce Locator (@SourceLocator) May 28, 2020
No other evidence, no matter what it is, changes the fact that a cop killed #GeorgeFloyd knowingly, with intent, and without an ounce of care or humanity on his face. While other cops looked on and did nothing.— Jamie Schler (@lifesafeast) May 29, 2020
I guess we should believe the police and their lawyers instead of our own lying eyes 👁️👁️— Eme ☕ 🧩 (@emesometimes) May 29, 2020
You cannot unring a bell. What possible evidence could undo the fact of his knee on Mr. Floyd’s neck to the point of death? This officer had limitless opportunity to stop. He knowingly continued. This is murder.
"Please, please. I can't breathe. I can't breathe, officer."— Scott (@ScottShare4) May 29, 2020
There is absolutely nothing that predicated what we saw on that video that would justify or excuse what we saw on that video. Nothing.— Lenabenas (@lenabenas21) May 29, 2020
What statute allows for a police officer to kneel on a mans neck til he dies?— Upton (@Upton_4) May 28, 2020
Bs! This isn’t a partisan issue so stop trying to make it one! This is a human decency, right vs wrong issue— DHS (@Mistang64Dana) May 29, 2020
Tell me what more there is to a story showing someone kneeling on a guy's neck until he dies? Come on. Tell me.— Mash (@ThisWasMash) May 28, 2020