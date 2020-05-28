The news of George Floyd's death has hit the country hard. Floyd, an African-American man, reportedly died in Minneapolis while in police custody shortly after a video emerged that showcased an officer kneeling on his neck. Following the news of his passing, there have been large outcries for justice regarding this situation. And now, President Donald Trump has taken to Twitter in order to weigh in on the situation.

On Twitter, the president expressed a clear and concise message about the "very sad and tragic death" of Floyd. He wrote that, at his request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are investigating the circumstances that led to Floyd's death. In a subsequent tweet, he shared that he asked for this investigation to be "expedited." Trump then said that his heart goes out to Floyd's friends and family and ended his message by writing, "Justice will be served!"

At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

....I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

According to CBS News, the incident that led to Floyd's death occurred on Monday evening. Officers were reportedly responding to a "forgery in progress" call at the time. When they arrived on the scene, Floyd, who was in his car, was forced to exit his vehicle. A police statement about the incident read, "After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. … Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident."

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo has since released a statement in which he shared that all four police officers involved have been fired. Civil rights attorney and personal injury lawyer Ben Crump has been hired by Floyd's family to handle his case. He has also released a statement in which he shared his frustrations over the "abusive, excessive, and inhumane use of force" that ultimately led to Floyd's death. He said, "We all watched the horrific death of George Floyd on video as witnesses begged the police officer to take him into the police car and get off his neck. This abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge."