Surveillance Video Leading up to George Floyd's Arrest Shows He Didn't Resist

New surveillance video that captures the events leading up to George Floyd's arrest has emerged, showing that Floyd didn't resist as previously stated by police after the incident. According to Insider, new footage from a security camera outside a nearby Minneapolis restaurant shows Floyd cooperating with police as they handcuffed him and led him from one side of the street to the other.

As they took him to patrol car, Floyd appears to fall, at which point Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck and held him there for about 8 minutes. As he was pinned to the ground, Floyd cried and pleaded, asking for water and telling the officers that he couldn't breathe. As bystanders also pleaded with the officers, Floyd eventually became unresponsive. He was taken away on a stretcher. First-responders and ER staff reportedly spent an hour trying to resuscitate him, but he was ultimately pronounced dead.

The woman who recorded the George Floyd video opened up about his killing and her raw emotions while revisiting the scene the next day (Exclusive) pic.twitter.com/8YWfZEjU3r — NowThis (@nowthisnews) May 28, 2020

Chauvin and four other officers involved have since been fired from the police force, with Minneapolis Mayor Frey calling for the criminal charges to be brought against them. "He'd be alive today if he were white," Frey stated. "I'm not a prosecutor, but let me be clear, the arresting officer killed someone." In a press conference shortly after video of Floyd's arrest went viral, Frey added, "For the better part of the night, I've been trying to find the words to describe what happened, and all I keep coming back to is that he should not have died."

Frey went on to say that what happened to Floyd was "horrible, completely" and "utterly messed up." He later said, "This man's life matters, he matters. He was someone's son, someone's family member, someone's friend. He was a human being and his life mattered." At this time, murder charges have not been brought against the officers involved.

Floyd's death had spark widespread protests in Minneapolis, with some turning into riots. Frey has since addressed the protests saying that they are "the result of so much built-up anger and sadness — anger and sadness that has been ingrained in our black community, not just because of 5 minutes of horror, but 400 years." The National Guard has since been called in to help get the situation under control.