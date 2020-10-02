Melania Trump Tapes: First Lady Profanely Vents Frustrations Over Christmas Decorations, Personal Image Amid Migrant Policy

✖

Tapes of Melania Trump have surfaced, and the recordings reveal the First Lady profanely venting her frustrations over Christmas decorations. Additionally, Trump can be heard lamenting the damage to her personal image amid the migrant policy adopted by her husband's presidential administration. "They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him. I don't say enough I don't do enough where I am," she says in the recording.

Trump then went on to express her frustration over having to decorate the White House for the holidays. "I'm working ... my a— off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?" She then went on to share that she felt unfairly mistreated by the public over Donald Trump's administration separating migrate families at the border. "OK, and then I do it and I say that I'm working on Christmas and planning for the Christmas and they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a f—ing break."

The First Lady also criticized Barack Obama for what she claims was the same policy. "Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn't have a chance -- needs to go through the process and through the law."

Melania Trump is on tape talking about immigrant families they separated at the border. She sounds mostly worried about why she's being attacked for the separations. Not the fact they're being separated.

Trump later went on to speak more about the migrant children being separated from their parents, claiming that they are brought "by coyotes" because "the way they take care of them" in the detention centers is better than what they would have. "The kids, they say, 'Wow I will have my own bed? I will sleep on the bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes?' It's so sad to hear it but they didn't have that in their own countries, they sleep on the floor," Trump is heard saying.

"They are taken care of nicely there," she added, per CNN. "But you know, yeah, they are not with parents, it's sad. But when they come here alone or with coyotes or illegally, you know, you need to do something."

The conversation in which the First Lady made the controversial statements was with her former friend and senior adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, and is part of a book that Wolkoff has written about her relationship with Trump. The book is titled Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady, and it was released on Sept. 1.