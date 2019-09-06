Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Donate $2 Million to Help Protect Rights of Migrant Children

Hollywood power couple, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, continue to impress with their actions. Their latest endeavor is a generous donation in an effort to help protect migrant children. The pair put forth a $2 million donation on Wednesday towards two separate entities.

Both the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights received $1 million donations.

“We’re blown away by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, and the Young Center’s commitment to not only justice and democracy, but humanity,” the couple explained in a provided statement according to ET.

“Over the last few years, our perspective has grown and we’ve realized we have to do everything possible to foster more compassion and empathy in this world. History’s being written right now. We’re grateful to give back to organizations who give voice to so many.”

The Young Center is planning on using the donation to kickstart the Waymaker Fund for Immigrant Children which “will protect the rights of immigrant children separated from their families.”

Maria Woltjen, who is the Executive Director of the Young Center for Immigrant Children’s Rights, said the nonprofit is “deeply grateful” for the charitable act from the couple.

“Children are escaping rampant violence and persecution to seek safe haven in the U.S. The Waymaker Fund for Immigrant Children, created with this gift, is needed now more than ever We are so moved by Blake and Ryan’s kindness and their generosity,” she said.

In the past, the couple has been involved in other charitable work, including Reynolds’ support of the Make-A-Wish program along with the Michael J. Fox foundation. Lively also remains active in Chime for Change, which is a celebrity-backed organization focusing on gender equality.

Reynolds and Lively got married on Sept. 9, 2012 after first dating in 2010. The two have two children with another one on the way. Lively announced the news of their third child in May at the red carpet for Reynold’s movie, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

The couple has spoken on multiple occasions about despite their celebrity status, they don’t want their kids, who are under the age of four, to be cast in the spotlight.

“Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had,” Lively said a few years ago.