Melania Trump Reportedly Caught on Tape Trashing Trump, Ivanka Trump

Melania Trump was reportedly caught on tape verbally trashing her husband, President Donald Trump, as well as his daughter, Ivanka Trump. According to journalist Yashar Ali, Melania was recorded by her former friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, who is set to released the details of Melania's comments in a new book titled, Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with The First Lady. The book will reportedly be available on Sept. 1.

Per The Blast, a description of the book reads: "After Trump won the 2016 election, Wolkoff was recruited to help produce the 58th Presidential Inauguration and to become the First Lady’s trusted advisor. Melania put Wolkoff in charge of hiring her staff, organizing her events, helping her write speeches, and creating her debut initiatives. Then it all fell apart when she was made the scapegoat for inauguration finance irregularities. Melania could have defended her innocent friend and confidant, but she stood by her man, knowing full well who was really to blame. The betrayal nearly destroyed Wolkoff."

2. In her book, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff quotes the First Lady making disparaging remarks about Ivanka Trump and some of the president's other adult children. She even makes some negative remarks about her husband, President Trump. https://t.co/XV45pvQkX6 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 24, 2020

The description goes on to say, "In this candid and emotional memoir, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff takes you into Trump Tower and the White House to tell the funny, thrilling, and heartbreaking story of her intimate friendship with one of the most famous women in the world, a woman few people truly understand." In a series of tweets, Ali explained much of what is suspecte dto be in the book. "It's unclear what Wolkoff says that Mrs. Trump said about her family but I do know that the disparaging remarks are in the book and that Wolkoff taped conversations with Mrs. Trump without her knowing."

He went on to say, "I'm told that Wolkoff says in her book that most of Mrs. Trump's disparaging comments about the Trump family were reserved for Ivanka Trump. Again, multiple sources confirmed to me that Wolkoff taped some of her conversations with the first lady." Ali also clarified that "Wolkoff was friends with the First Lady for over a decade before they had a falling out over the Inaugural Committee." At this time, there does not appear to be any official statements from the Trump family on Wolkoff's book.