Melania Trump Posts Wild Christmas Time Lapse Video of the Blue Room and Fans Have Thoughts

First Lady Melania Trump is in the Christmas spirit as she recently posted a time-lapse video of the Blue Room in the White House being decorated. The video shows an entire team of people putting a Christmas tree in the room as well as decorating it and the Blue Room itself. When the team was done decorating, the tree lit up the room. “Merry Christmas from the White House,” read text at the end of the video.

The video has been video over 470,000 times and a number of Twitter users have reacted in the comments section. The majority of fans supported the video and wished Melania and President Donald Trump a Merry Christmas.

One fan wrote: “A very welcome spirit the Christmas we are all in need Much peace and more love dialogues between people Merry Christmas First Lady God bless and family.”

“Thank you, Melania…Merry Christmas to you and your beautiful family, wishing you all the blessings of the season!” another fan wrote.

“Just beautiful, another fan added. “Merry Christmas to you Melania and your wonderful family. God Bless us all.”

This comes on the heels of the first lady sending a Christmas message to the troops. Earlier in the week, she posted a video of her speech to the U.S. Military members, saying: “On behalf of my family, I want to thank every member of our military and their families for their devotion to our country, and their courage to defend our freedoms. During this holiday season, we send our prayers to all who are serving overseas, and who will not be home with their families over Christmas. Our nation is with you, and thanks you for all the sacrifices you make to keep us safe.”

This all comes after the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. After the holidays, he will stand trial in front of the Republican-majority Senate.