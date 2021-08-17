McDonald's Introduces New Sweet Treat to Menu

✖

The McDonald’s menu is about to get a little sweeter! After expanding its McCafé menu eight years ago with the McCafé Bakery lineup, the beloved fast food chain is getting ready to offer its first limited-edition offering to join the McCafé Bakery, and it’s perfect for a morning drive-thru run! Beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 1, McDonald's customers will be able to order Glazed Pull Apart Donuts, which promise to bring "bites of joy" for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

According to the Golden Arches, the Glazed Pull Apart Donut offers "a unique twist on a classic donut that fans are sure to love." The mouth-watering donuts are coated in a delightful, sweet glaze, and since they are easy to tear apart, they are the perfect treat share or enjoy throughout the day. McDonald’s notes that the treat pairs perfectly a McCafé Premium Roast Coffee, which makes the perfect dunking medium.

(Photo: McDonald's)

The McDonald's McCafe first opened its doors in Melbourne, Australia in 1993. In the decades since opening, it has expanded to a number of countries, with the menu now boasting lattes, cappuccinos, mochas, blended ice frappes, and smoothies as well as select food items. McCafé coffees including lattes, cappuccinos and mochas were added to the U.S. national menu in 2009. In October of 2020, McDonald’s expanded the McCafe with the introduction of the McCafé Bakery lineup. The lineup included the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll, with the three times having marked the first time in eight years new baked goods joined McDonald’s iconic core menu. At the time, Linda VanGosen, Vice President, Brand and Menu Strategy, McDonald's USA, said the chain was "continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day."

Along with its McCafe menu, McDonald's also boasts an expansive breakfast menu. That menu got its start back in 1971 with the introduction of the now-legendary Egg McMuffin. Over the years, the breakfast menu has grown with new items, like with breakfast burritos in 1991 and McGriddles in 2005.

The Glazed Pull Apart Donuts will be available beginning Sept. 1 in-restaurant or via the Drive Thru, directly on the McDonald’s App with Mobile Order and Pay or delivered to your front door through McDelivery. The treat is a limited-edition item, though McDonald’s has not revealed when they will disappear from the menu.