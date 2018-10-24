McDonald’s Releases New Breakfast Products

For the first time in five years, McDonald’s has added a new item to its breakfast menu.

Beginning on Nov. 1, the new limited-time-only Triple Breakfast Stacks will be making their way to the Golden Arches, marking the first new breakfast addition since 2013’s Egg White Delight McMuffin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A modified version of the Egg McMuffin, and prompted by customers’ enthusiasm for adapting the menu to create their own items, the Triple Breakfast Stacks feature two slices of American cheese, two sausage patties, thick-cut Applewood smoked bacon and an egg. Customers can then choose between a toasted McMuffin bun, buttery and flaky biscuit, or sweet and savory McGriddles cakes.

“People have been hacking our menu for years – so much so that it’s inspired our new Triple Breakfast Stacks,” Manager of Culinary Innovation Chef Mike Haracz said. “We love seeing the fun ways our customers and McDonald’s crew have been creating their own takes on our classics. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next – you never know what might end up on our menu.”

The introduction of the newest menu item follows the 2015 introduction of All Day Breakfast, allowing customers stopping at the Golden Arches to grab their favorite breakfast item at any time of the day.

“We are proud of our breakfast items. Since introducing the Egg McMuffin more than 45 years ago, we have continuously strived to deliver our customers great-tasting breakfast sandwiches,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President of Menu Innovation. “Our customers have also told us they have been craving a bigger, more filling sandwich option in the mornings. Triple Breakfast Stacks are the latest customer-led menu innovation, and we are proud to share them nationally for a limited time as part of our continued journey to build a better McDonald’s.”

The newest breakfast menu items will be available at McDonald’s beginning on Nov. 1 and will stay on menus through December. Customers stopping by the Golden Arches can also expect changes to the famed Quarter Pounder, Big Mac and other burgers.

In September it was announced that McDonald’s classic burgers — the hamburger, cheeseburger, double cheeseburger, McDouble, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, double Quarter Pounder with Cheese, and Big Mac — no longer contained “artificial preservatives, no artificial flavors and no added colors from artificial sources.”

Earlier in 2018, McDonald’s had made the change to 100 percent fresh beef in their quarter-pound burgers in an attempt to keep up with chains like Wendy’s, which serves “fresh, never-frozen beef patties.”