Exclusive: McDonald’s Reveals New Seasonal McCafe Flavors

McDonald’s is hopping into spring with a new McCafe flavor.

On Wednesday, the Golden Arches announced it will be launching a new line of McCafé coffee offerings just in time for Spring with the addition of McCafé Turtle beverages.

Beginning in April, customers will be able to order the Iced Turtle Macchiato, Turtle Macchiato, and Iced Turtle Coffee, all of which include a rich swirl of chocolate joined by caramel and hazelnut flavors.

The additions continue McDonald’s commitment to bringing customers more quality coffee experiences, flavors and choices and follow the addition of the Caramel Macchiato, Cappuccino and Americano last year.

“Over the last year, McCafé has broken new ground with a series of exciting changes and it’s only just begun,” said Elina Veksler, senior director of McCafé Menu Innovation. “Our Turtle coffee beverages are a new take on an indulgent treat. With the first sip, you’ll taste a delicious blend of chocolaty, caramel and hazelnut flavors that work together perfectly for a rich and smooth coffee experience. These beverages are skillfully made by restaurant crew for just the right balance of flavors, ensuring our customers receive a café-quality beverage every time.”

Customers will be able to get their hands on the newest addition for a limited time beginning April 1. A small size of any of the beverages costs $2.

The company has been leading a turnaround of recovering lost customers by offering discounts, faster service, fresh beef, and franchising stores globally. The effort has also included the introduction of the new Dollar Menu, which offers various items on a $1, $2, and $3 tier.

The Golden Arches has also been striving to make their Happy Meal options consist of 600 calories or less, contain less than 650 milligrams of soda, and ensure that less than 10% of the meal’s calories come from saturated fat and added sugar, criteria that cheeseburgers and chocolate milk do not meet.