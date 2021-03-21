McDonald's Brings Back Classic Item in Time for Easter

✖

McDonald's is putting an Easter classic back on the menu — the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry. Blogs in the U.K. and Canada have now confirmed that the fast-food novelty will be available for the holiday season this spring. However, so far there is no talk of selling it in the U.S. yet.

The Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is a dish of vanilla soft serve ice cream covered in fondant sauce and sprinkled with Cadbury chocolate — essentially, all the ingredients of a broken Cadbury Creme Egg. It first hit McDonalds' menu in 2018 and took the U.K. and Canada by storm, but so far it has never made the trip to the U.S. While foodies have called out for it ever since, McDonald's does not seem to be changing its tune this time around either.

Anyone else fancy one of these😋available from Wednesday 24th, the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry is back at MCDONALDS🙂 pic.twitter.com/XrdLbMxLcv — Bagaweeklybargain (@DonnaBrough3) March 19, 2021

Food blogger Kevs Snack Reviews on Facebook first revealed that the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry will be available there starting on March 23. Meanwhile, Canadify reported that it is already available in Canada at participating McDonald's locations. In the past, it has been served in a wide red dish with a yellow graphic on it made to look like a fried egg. This year, it appears the company is going in a more dessert-oriented direction.

"Omg I have to get this I love creme eggs," one fan commented on the Kev's Snack Reviews page. Another added: "FYI we will be in Maccies every day from the 23rd." Over on Twitter, a third person wrote: "I always look forward to the day after St. Paddy’s because I know the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry will be waiting for me."

Customers report that the Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry costs just 99p for a small and £1.39 for a regular in the U.K., which means it would likely be under $2 in the U.S. However, McDonald's has never relented to fans' requests to release it here. The fast-food chain is global now, and many of its most eye-catching stunts are only available in one location or another.

The latest viral case was Burger King's Valentine's Day promotion: the Black and Pink burgers, which were dyed with food coloring to match the theme of the holiday. While people everywhere talked about the sandwiches online and made them trending topics, only those in Thailand got a chance to taste them. The reviews were mixed, not least of all because the food coloring had alarming but harmless effects on digestion.

The Cadbury Creme Egg McFlurry will be available at participating McDonald's locations in the U.K., Canada and possibly other parts of the world by Tuesday, March 23. There is no indication that they will be available in the U.S.