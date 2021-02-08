Burger King: Black and Pink Burgers Revealed Ahead of Valentine's Day

✖

Burger King is offering a unique Valentine's Day-themed menu item overseas — "Black and Pink Burgers." According to a report by Destination Thailand News, Burger King is unveiling the rare treat for a limited time. Sadly, it is only available in Thailand, but that has not stopped it from going viral online.

The Black and Pink Burgers come in two varieties — one with dark beef on a black bun and one with light salmon on a pink bun. The first is the Black Double Grilled Onion Burger, which has two beef patties topped with melted cheese, grilled onion and a special barbecue sauce. The bun is naturally colored black, just as its counterpart comes on a bun naturally colored pink. The Pink Salmon Burger is a deep-fried salmon fillet breaded and topped with cheese. It is served with a special sauce of its own and is a bit cheaper than the Black Double Grilled Onion Burger.

Blackpink in your areahttps://t.co/qiy6mESpEp — 9GAG (@9GAG) February 8, 2021

These two items are available from Feb. 2 to Feb. 28 at select Burger King locations in Thailand. So far, the jury is out on whether these sandwiches are the thing to inspire romance this season. Some commenters seem to find the colors and flavor combinations unappealing.

"Idk about the black one but deffo not going anywhere near the pink god that s— looks awful," one person wrote on Twitter. Another added: "Good luck to y'all bathrooms after eating this."

Many commenters suspected that Burger King was counting on them associating these burgers with familiar media franchises. As some on Twitter pointed out, the colored patties somewhat resembled SpongeBob SquarePants' "pretty patties" from Season 2, Episode 25, "Patty Hype." In it, SpongeBob made a huge profit from selling Krabby Patties in "six designer colors."

Meanwhile, many others immediately assumed these burgers were a reference to Blackpink — an all-girl K-pop band with legions of adoring fans. Blackpink debuted in 2016 and has been on the rise ever since, breaking online music records left and right. Their fans flooded comments about Burger King's menu with amateur fan-cam complications.

Burger King's Black and Pink Burgers are just the latest in a string of fast food stunts over the last year, many designed to draw in customers at a time when commuting is generally low. Fast food businesses have struggled to maintain their usual sales with the coronavirus pandemic keeping people confined to their homes. Whether multi-colored burgers are the ideal solution remains to be seen.