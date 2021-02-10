Burger King Unveils Black and Pink Valentine's Day Burgers, and People Are Not OK With it

Burger King is celebrating Valentine's Day with its new Black and Pink Burgers, but social media is not impressed. The fast-food chain created new buns with food coloring and filled them with thematic ingredients for the season. While they make an interesting sight, many customers said they would not be in a hurry to try one.

Burger King's Black and Pink Burgers are available only in Thailand, so customers elsewhere do not need to decide whether to try one. That has not stopped them from commenting, however, especially as the two culinary creations make the rounds on social media. The Black Double Grilled Onion Burger comes with two beef patties topped with cheese, grilled onion and a special barbecue sauce. Meanwhile, the Pink Salmon Burger features a deep-fried salmon fillet breaded and topped with melted cheese, as well a special sauce of its own.

Blackpink in your areahttps://t.co/qiy6mESpEp — 9GAG (@9GAG) February 8, 2021

The two burgers will be available in Thailand from Feb. 2 to Feb. 28 in celebration of Valentine's Day, though for some customers that is not the first thing they think of when they see these burgers. Many commenters referenced SpongeBob SquarePants Season 2, Episode 25 "Patty Hype," when SpongeBob created a palette of brightly-colored Krabby Patties.

Many, many others took these burgers as a reference to the K-pop group Blackpink, an all-girl band that has been taking the world by storm since 2016. Some even assumed that Burger King was counting on this association, and was using the band's aesthetic for advertising without actually paying any licensing fees.

Of course, there are plenty of other conclusions to take away from Burger King's new brightly-colored burger spectrum, and not all of them were favorable comparisons. Here is a look at what Twitter had to say about the Black and Pink Burgers.