Fast Food Fish Sandwiches: All the Best Places for Your Friday Lent Meal
Easter is coming up around the corner and many across the world are participating in Lent — meaning they'll be going without beef, pork or chicken on Fridays. This move makes it the perfect time for fast food chains and restaurants to capitalize on the fish boom, which many places already recognize. While the traditional holiday calls for a completely meatless Friday, fish is still allowed.
While some places like McDonald's offer pescatarian options year-round, many restaurants create new items for their menus and make them available for a limited time. Either way, there are many options to keep Lent observers on task for the next month.
Popeyes Cajun Flounder Sandwich
Popeyes is launching its first fish sandwich, just in time for lent. The Cajun Flounder Sandwich comes with the same warm buns as its famous chicken sandwich, but instead of the usual spicy mayo, the sandwich is topped with, you guessed it: tartar sauce.
McDonald's Filet O' Fish
A clear McDonald's staple, the filet o' fish will be available as usual. It might serve as a good alternative for the new chicken sandwich McDonald's recently released, giving Popeyes some competition.
Buffalo Wild Wings Alaskan Cod Sandwich
The wing restaurant is offering a change of taste for its customers. This year, BWW is putting a beer battered Alaskan cod sandwich back on the menu Feb. 17 through March 29. The fish sandwich is topped with lettuce and tartar sauce and comes with a side of coleslaw.
A&W Restaurant's Fried Cod Sliders
The restaurant chain offers pub style baskets with fried cod sliders and crunchy shrimp.
BoJangler Fish Sandwich
BoJangles is offering its BoJangler Fish sandwich for a limited time. The sandwich can also be purchased as part of a two for $5 promo, or as a dinner plate special.
Arbys Crispy Fish sandwich and King's Hawaiian Fish Deluxe
This fast-food chain is bringing back its crispy fish sandwich for a limited time. In addition to the previous menu item, Arby's will offer a King's Hawaiian Fish sandwich which comes with fish fillet, lettuce tomato, cheese, and tartar sauce on a King's Hawaiian bun.
Wendy's Crispy Panko Fish Sandwich
Made with a Wild Alaska Pollock fillet and topped with tartar sauce, lettuce, and pickles, Wendy's new fish sandwich makes for a feasible substitute during this lent season.
White Castle Panko Breaded Fish Slider
White Castle is offering two fish sandwiches: the Panko Breaded Fish Slider and an Alaskan Pollock slider.
