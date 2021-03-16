Fast Food Fish Sandwiches: All the Best Places for Your Friday Lent Meal

Easter is coming up around the corner and many across the world are participating in Lent — meaning they'll be going without beef, pork or chicken on Fridays. This move makes it the perfect time for fast food chains and restaurants to capitalize on the fish boom, which many places already recognize. While the traditional holiday calls for a completely meatless Friday, fish is still allowed.

While some places like McDonald's offer pescatarian options year-round, many restaurants create new items for their menus and make them available for a limited time. Either way, there are many options to keep Lent observers on task for the next month.