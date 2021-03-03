McDonald's New Crispy Chicken Sandwich: How to Get It for Free This Week

✖

As the fast-food chicken sandwich wars continue to heat up, McDonald's is making it a lot easier to treat your taste buds to its newest addition to the game. After debuting its new Crispy Chicken Sandwich in late February, the Golden Arches is giving fans the chance to score the new sandwich for free, launching the latest move in the ongoing fast-food competition.

To offer the massive deal, McDonald’s has teamed up with food delivery service DoorDash. Beginning on Monday and lasting through Sunday, March 7, the delivery service is offering a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich on all McDelivery orders of $15 or more. Scoring the deal is easy. All fast food lovers have to do is enter the code "CRISPY" at checkout. The deal is only available for participating McDonald’s locations and is limited to one per person.

(Photo: McDonald's)

McDonald's confirmed that the Crispy Chicken Sandwich would be hitting menus nationwide in January, marking the chain's next step in its "chicken journey." There are a total of three iterations of the dish, meaning that customers have a few options when they place their order. The basic Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a crispy chicken filet made with all-white meat, topped with crinkle-cut pickles, and served on a potato roll. For those wanting something a little spicier, McDonald’s also offers the Spicy Chicken Sandwich, which adds a Spicy Pepper Sauce to the mix. The third sandwich, the Deluxe Chicken Sandwich, features it all by adding shredded lettuce, Roma tomatoes, and mayo.

McDonald's dropped a limited-edition capsule that granted “early access" to the sought-after dish to celebrate the launch, meaning a few lucky people got to sink their teeth into the sandwich a little early. The capsules, which only cost $5 and included a sweatshirt and a 7" record with a new track by music producer Tay Keith, quickly sold out.

The Crispy Chicken Sandwich joined a crowded field of fast-food chicken sandwiches and immediately led to some playful competition. Popeyes trolled the sandwich's launch by offering free chicken sandwiches. The chain also purchased dozens of URLs that spell "CHCNDrop" in different ways, including ChiickNDrop," "KickenDrop," "CnkhDrop," and even "Hcickendrop." Those who accidentally ventured to those sites as they attempted to score McDonald’s capsule were greeted with a promo code to order a free sandwich on the Popeyes app.

Along with Popeyes, the McDonald's chicken sandwich is also competing with chicken sandwiches from Wendy's, Taco Bell, and KFC. Burger King has also announced plans to introduce a hand-breaded chicken sandwich.