McDonald's Bringing Back All-Day Breakfast? The Truth Behind Viral Tweet

Nearly three years after all-day breakfast was axed from McDonald's locations nationwide, hope sparked anew this week that McDonald's all-day breakfast could be returning. As fans prepare for the alleged Oct, 6 return, here's the truth about claims that all-day breakfast is heading back to a McDonald's near you – and it unfortunately seems to be bad news.

Rumors that all-day breakfast would soon be returning nationwide were sparked on Thursday when a Twitter user shared what appeared to be a press release from the fast food company announcing that all-day breakfast would return on Oct. 6. In the release, McDonald's encouraged fans to "mark your calendars," announcing that "McDonald's is making breakfast history again by offering All Day Breakfast nationwide starting October 6th, allowing customers to enjoy some of their breakfast favorites outside of traditional breakfast hours." That post generated plenty of excitement, with many fans counting down the days to the return of all-day breakfast. Unfortunately, though, it seems the excitement was for naught, as all-day breakfast is not returning to McDonald's.

Shortly after the tweet was shared and started gaining traction, a representative for the fast food chain confirmed to CNBC that the post that got the rumormill churning is actually outdated and from 2015, when all-day breakfast first arrived. This means that it seems there are currently no plans to bring all-day breakfast back.

Although all-day breakfast had been a popular option, the fast food restaurant chain ultimately decided to limit its breakfast hours from 5 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday and from 5 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. on Fridays amid the pandemic. The company said the decision to cut all-day breakfast was to simplify kitchen operations, later sharing that after cutting all-day breakfast, they "saw provided better speed of service and order accuracy for our customers." However, in a July 2020 tweet, the company said, "we're evaluating if and how we will bring All Day Breakfast back to our menus," though it doesn't seem like that will happen anytime soon.

While fans will still have to contend with those limited breakfast hours, McDonald's has made some updates to its breakfast menu. In July, the chain relaunched breakfast bagel sandwiches in select markets. The item had been cut from the menu in January, when McDonald's announced it would permanently discontinue both breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps, the latter of which hasn't made a return in any markets since it was pulled.