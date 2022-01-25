McDonald’s Permanently Removes Fan-Favorite Breakfast Items From Menu

Mornings are going to be a bit rougher after McDonald’s officially called it a wrap on two beloved breakfast menu items. The fast food chain has permanently discontinued both Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps at its restaurants in the UK, sparking some upset among fast food lovers who had hoped the two breakfast items would return to the menu after they were initially pulled in 2020.

The two menu items were first introduced in 2011. A staple of the breakfast menu, the chain’s Breakfast Wrap featured a pork sausage patty with free-range egg, bacon, a potato rosti, and cheese, all of which was wrapped in a soft tortilla wrap. The Breakfast Bagel was similar, also containing egg, cheese, bacon, and sausage. The two breakfast items had been removed from the menu in 2020 amid the pandemic, and although it had been believed the removals were temporary, McDonald’s UK confirmed in a statement shared to its social media accounts on Monday that the items “will not be returning to the menu.”

https://twitter.com/McDonaldsUK/status/1485522763058229249?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Golden Arches made the announcement in a celebrity breakup-esque post, sharing, “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps. Despite speculation and following a trial separation period, they will not be returning to the menu. We adore each other deeply but our love for the iconic McMuffin was simply too hard to ignore.” The chain went on to note, “we want our fans to know this is a mutual decision, to the extent that a bagel can make its own decision,” before adding their appreciation “to everyone who has supported our union.”

In the announcement, McDonald’s also teased that something new could potentially be heading to the menu amid the departure of the Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps. The chain wrote, “as for the rumours that there will be a new breakfast bae on the scene later this year… no comment.” The chain did not say what that new “breakfast bae” could be. To soften the blow of the two menu items being discontinued, McDonald’s also announced that it would be offering a McMuffin for 99p (US $1.33 ) in the app.

Unfortunately, not even that deal could cheer up fans. The announcement that the Breakfast Bagels and Breakfast Wraps had been discontinued was met with outcry, with one person tweeting that they were left “distraught” by the news. Somebody else tweeted, “you ruined my day completely… I hope you now spend the time on new breakfast items because you have all the variety of a lockdown 1 menu.” Meanwhile, Tim Hortons UK responded to the announcement with some “good news” and a little fun, sharing that “Breakfast Wraps & Bagels are here to stay at Tim Hortons!”