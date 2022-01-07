Krispy Kreme Adds New Menu Item Perfect for Chocolate Lovers

Krispy Kreme is giving chocolate lovers plenty to talk about! Making the New Year’s Resolution to bring fans “flavor on flavor on flavor” and satisfy their doughnut cravings, the iconic doughnut chain is kicking off 2022 by introducing the all-new Chocolate Glazed minis doughnut collection, Krispy Kreme’s first-ever minis.

The new doughnut collection features four new doughnuts – Mini Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut, Mini Chocolate Glazed Cookies & Kreme Doughnut, Mini Chocolate Glazed Peanut Butter Doughnut, and Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnut – all which begin with a mini Chocolate Glazed doughnut. The Mini Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut then takes that mini doughnut and dips it chocolate icing before topping it with rainbow confetti and cake batter KREME. The Cookies & Kreme Doughnut takes the mini doughnut and tops it with Cookie and KREME filing and sprinkles of cookie crumbles, while the Peanut Butter Doughnut is drizzled with peanut butter sauce and topped with a dollop of peanut butter KREME. The fourth and final doughnut of the bunch, the Mini Chocolate Glazed Doughnut, boasts the chain’s iconic doughnut made mini and covered in chocolate glaze. Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, said of the new doughnut collection, “a small, occasional treat may help you stick to those New Year’s resolutions. So, we packed a ton of flavor into our new Chocolate Glaze minis to make sure your treat is not just worth it but is next-level awesome.”

Just like Krispy Kreme’s other doughnut collections, fans will have to act fast, as the Chocolate Glazed minis doughnut collection is not here to stay. The line is a limited-edition offering that will eventually retire from menus. The four new doughnuts debuted nationwide on Friday, Jan. 7 and will remain on the menu for several weeks before eventually retiring. Krispy Kreme has not announced an end-date for the new collection just yet.

The beloved doughnut chain is welcoming the new line and the new year with an extra special deal, one of its first of 2022. throughout the month of January, Krispy Kreme is hosting “Flavor Fridays,” during which guests can purchase a box of four mini doughnuts for $4 on Jan. 14 and purchase a box of 16 Chocolate Glazed minis or Original Glazed minis for $7.99 on Jan. 21 and 28.

Looking ahead to the new year, fans are almost guaranteed new Krispy Kreme doughnut collections. The beloved doughnut chain is known for rolling out limited-time collections, often themed to the season or a holiday. In 2021, for example, the chain introduced the summer-themed Lemonade Glaze Collection and carnival-themed collection, the S’mores Doughnuts collection, and the more recent winter-themed Let It Snow collection.