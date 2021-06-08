Krispy Kreme Introduces 4 New Summer-Inspired Glazed Donuts for a Limited Time

✖

Krispy Kreme is putting a refreshing twist on its doughnuts! Just in time for summer, the beloved donut chain has officially introduced four new doughnuts inspired by the tastes of the hot summer months. The new treats make up what the chain has dubbed its limited edition Lemonade Glaze Collection of "freshly squeezed" doughnuts, which it says sweetens the start of the season.

First in the new collection is the Lemonade Glazed Doughnut, a perfect summer treat that puts a spin of Krispy Kreme’s classic Original Glazed doughnut. According to the chain, the lemony treat transforms the classic glazed doughnut with "the refreshingly bright flavor of all-new Lemonade Glaze." The chain has also introduced the Lemonade Glazed, Lemon Kreme Doughnut, which boasts a Lemonade Glazed doughnut that is filled with Lemon Kreme.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme/Business Wire)

If you're looking for even more flavor, Krispy Kreme has two other summery options on the menu: the Strawberry Lemonade Doughnut and the Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnut. Similar to the Lemonade Glazed Doughnut, the Strawberry Lemonade Doughnut takes a Lemonade Glazed Doughnut and dips it in strawberry topping. The treat is finished with a lemon icing swirl. The Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnut, meanwhile, brings the refreshing falvors of the go-to summer drink by covering a Pink Lemonade Cake doughnut in Lemonade Glaze and topping it with lemon buttercream and pink sugar.

Making the announcement even sweeter is the way in which Krispy Kreme is marking National Best Friend Day on Tuesday, June 8. Krispy Kreme is encouraging fans to grab their "main squeeze" on Tuesday and head to their local Krispy Kreme, where they can score a sweet deal: buy one Lemonade Glaze Doughnut, get one to share for free. The offer is available at participating locations on June 8 only. The offer is valid in shop and drive-thru only.

Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, notes that the edition Lemonade Glaze Collection "is the perfect summertime treat as family and friends begin to reunite in person across the country and return to enjoying the simple things in life." The collection officially hit menus nationwide on Monday, June 7, though it will not be there to stay. The four new doughnuts are "limited time" only, meaning they will eventually disappear from menus. According to the chain's website, "Lemonade Glaze is here for two weeks only."