Krispy Kreme Offering New Year’s Doughnut Deal

Forget raising a glass to the new year – Krispy Kreme wants you and your friends to “raise a glazed” to 2022! The beloved doughnut chain is sending off 2021 and welcoming in 2022 with a massive New Year’s deal on its fan-favorite Original Glazed doughnuts. From Thursday, Dec. 30, until Sunday, Jan. 3, Krispy Kreme is offering two Original Glazed dozens for just $12.

Dubbed the “Raise a Glazed” offer, and marking the chain’s first promotion of 2022, the deal will be available online, via drive-thru and in-shop at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the U.S. To score the awesome deal in-shop, customers simply need to request the deal with their order. To redeem online, customers can just see the bundled product on the menu and add it to their cart. Fans can purchase up to two dozen per day as part of the promotion.

Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Doughnuts are made fresh daily from the original recipe dating back to the 1930s. The world-famous yeast-raised rings are glazed to perfection. While they are a staple of the Krispy Kreme menu, the doughnut chain offers plenty of other options, including different variations of the Original Glazed like the Glazed Raspberry Filled, Original Filled Kreme, Chocolate Iced Glazed, Glazed Chocolate Cake. The menu also includes doughnuts like the beloved Apple Fritter, Oreo Cookies and Kreme, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles, Cinnamon Sugar, and Glazed Cruller, among many others.

The past year saw Krispy Kreme adding several limited-edition doughnut lines to the menu, the most recent being the Let It Snow collection. Introduced in November, the winter-themed collection allowed fans to “experience the joy of the season with an assist from Santa and some snowy friends” via five new doughnuts – Poppy Penguin Doughnut, Snowman Smile Doughnut, Snowy Sprinkle Doughnut, Santa Belly Doughnut, and Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles Doughnut. Prior to that, Krispy Kreme had the Thanksgiving Collection – Pecan Pie Doughnut, Cranberry Orange Doughnut, Dutch Apple Pie Doughnut, and Gobbler Doughnut – as well as a summer carnival-themed line that included the Caramel Apple Doughnut, Cotton Candy Doughnut, and Caramel Popcorn Doughnut.

Krispy Kreme serves more than just doughnuts, though. Fans can pair their doughnuts with one of several drinks, such as the Original Glazed Coffee, which is described as, “smooth and Sweet. A taste of our iconic Original Glazed Doughnut in a cup.” Those looking for something a little sweeter can opt for one of the numerous lattes and iced coffees on the menu.