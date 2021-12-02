Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Launches Festive ‘Let It Snow’ Treats

Krispy Kreme is the place to go this holiday season for cheerful Christmas-themed doughnuts. The company announced its full line-up of “Let It Snow” treats late last month, and many of them are already available at Krispy Kreme locations across the country. Krispy Kreme will also have its annual “Day of the Dozens” event on Dec. 12, when customers can get an Original Glazed dozen for just $1 with the purchase of another dozen doughnuts.

The Let It Snow collection includes three brand new doughnuts for 2021, as well as the return of two classic favorites. The first new one is the Poppy Penguin Doughnut, which is filled with original Kreme, dipped in icing and decorated with blue sanding sugar, more Kreme and a penguin fondant piece. The Snowman Smile Doughnut will bring smiles to customers as it is a round doughnut decorated just like a snowman with icing. The Snowy Springkle Doughnut is the last new doughnut, and includes blue icing topped with a snowflake sprinkle blend.

Fans who love the Santa Belly doughnut will be happy to see its return. This small doughnut looks just like Santa, with red icing and black icing for buttons and Santa’s belt. The Chocolate Iced with Holiday Sprinkles doughnut is back as well, with its delectable chocolate icing and a holiday sprinkle blend. An order of a dozen holiday doughnuts is served in a special limited edition box.

“There’s nothing like the season’s first snow to say the holiday season is here!,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said in a statement on Nov. 22. “This year, we’re tapping into the anticipation of wintry, holiday fun with our snowy holiday collection.” The holiday doughnuts will be available through Dec. 24.

In early November, Krispy Kreme reported its third-quarter revenue climbed 18%, thanks to higher prices for its famous doughnuts. That helped them offset rising costs. “Because we’re a dozens business, we have a lot more flexibility in how we price,” CEO Mike Tattersfield told CNBC. “We’re not a high frequency brand. People are still going to do celebrations, so they tend to look at the business like ‘Yes, I’d like to make sure we can have fresh doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.’”

Customers are willing to spend more on fresh doughnuts, Tattersfield said, and they are willing to pay even more for its specialty treats. The company raised prices in September and Tattersfield predicted another price increase in the fourth quarter. However, the rising costs might not be a great idea, as Goldman Sachs recently downgraded the company to “sell” as the company faces pressure due to inflation, CNBC reported Thursday. Krispy Kreme only went public over the summer, and its IPO was short of expectations, the Charlotte Business Journal noted.