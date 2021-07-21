Krispy Kreme Introduces Carnival-Themed Donuts for a Limited Time

✖

Krispy Kreme is marking summer in a truly perfect way! The beloved doughnut chain, renowned for its glazed doughnuts, is bringing the fun and flavors summertime carnivals to a doughnut near you! This week, Krispy Kreme handed an admission ticket to three new carnival-inspired doughnuts: Caramel Apple Doughnut, Cotton Candy Doughnut, and Caramel Popcorn Doughnut.

First on the menu, the Caramel Apple Doughnut takes inspiration from the beloved treat by taking a shell doughnut and filling it with caramel apple-flavored Kreme. The doughnut is then dipped in green apple icing, drizzled with caramel and finished with rainbow sprinkles, and a pretzel stick, allowing customers to eat the treat in true candied apple fashion. The Cotton Candy Doughnut brings the flavors of perhaps one of the most iconic carnival treats. Starting with an iconic Original Glazed Doughnut, the treat is dipped in cotton candy-flavored icing, covered in cotton candy sugar, and topped with buttercream and rainbow sprinkles. Last but certainly not least, the Caramel Popcorn Doughnut offers something both sweet and salty with a glazed shell doughnut filled with caramel popcorn Kreme, topped with a caramel drizzle and caramel popcorn pieces.

(Photo: Krispy Kreme)

In announcing the limited-time snacks, Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme, said, "carnivals are a summertime tradition and whether yours has returned or not after a year off, you can get a taste of your favorite fair flavors with these delicious new doughnuts." Already available at Krispy Kreme shops in the United States and Canada, the three delightful doughnut versions of favorite carnival treats are only available for a limited time. According to the chain, the doughnuts will be on the menu through Sunday, Aug. 8.

To kick off the three new additions in a fitting way, Krispy Kreme also offered up a massive deal. Customers who purchase a dozen doughnuts, get an Original Glazed dozen 50% off. The offer is only available online and in the Krispy Kreme app with the code BOGO50. The deal lasts through Wednesday, July 21.

The Carnival Doughnuts are just the latest summer-inspired treat to get a run on the menu. In June, Krispy Kreme introduced a set of four limited-edition doughnuts from its Lemonade Glaze Collection – Lemonade Glazed Doughnut, Strawberry Lemonade Doughnut, Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnut, and Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnut. While Krispy Kreme has a tried and true menu, the beloved chain is also known to have a tradition of routinely released limited-edition flavors.