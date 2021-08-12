Krispy Kreme and Hershey's Team up to Create Special Summer Treat

✖

Krispy Kreme and Hershey's have teamed up for the ultimate summer sweet treats that promises to bring fans "s'more" of their favorite summer flavor! With the heat of summer now in full swing, the two companies have partnered to introduce the limited-time only S'mores Doughnuts, a collection of doughnuts reminiscent of the campsite snack.

Made available on Tuesday, Aug. 10, aka National S’mores Day, the new collection of doughnuts includes the S'mores Classic Doughnut and the S'mores Fudge Cake Doughnut. The Classic Doughnut features a doughtnut that is filled with marshmallow KREME, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing, drizzled with marshmallow KREME and chocolate icing, and topped with graham cracker crumbs. The S’mores Fudge Cake Doughnut, meanwhile, boasts a Hershey's fudge cake doughnut that is dipped in marshmallow icing, decorated with Hershey's chocolate icing, and topped with chocolate chips. ​

Created to "satisfy those summer cravings," the doughnuts were brought to life thanks to a major team up. Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a press release, "we're teaming up with Hershey's, one of the key ingredients for any s'more, to give fans doughnuts that satisfy their marshmallow-graham-cracker-chocolate desires in an amazing new way." Currently available at participating locations across the U.S., Krispy Kreme helped fans celebrate the launch of the collection with an online offer. Customers who purchased any dozen doughnuts online on Wednesday, Aug. 11 only were able to score 50% off an Original Glazed dozen with the promo code BOGO50. The chain has issued similar promotional offers with the roll out of other doughnut collections in the past. Krispy Kreme has not said how long the S'more’s Doughnuts collection will be available.

The doughnut chain is known for its frequent limited run flavors, which Krispy Kreme has doubled down on in recent months. This summer alone has seen multiple limited-time only doughnut collections, beginning with the June-introduced Lemonade Glaze Collection. Inspired by the popular and refreshing summer drink the collection included four "freshly squeezed" doughnuts – the Lemonade Glazed Doughnut, the Lemon Kreme Doughnut, the Strawberry Lemonade Doughnut, and the Pink Lemonade Cake Doughnut.

In July, Krispy Kreme unveiled the whimsical Carnival Collection, consisting of the Caramel Apple Doughnut, Cotton Candy Doughnut, and Caramel Popcorn Doughnut. At the time, Skena said, "carnivals are a summertime tradition and whether yours has returned or not after a year off, you can get a taste of your favorite fair flavors with these delicious new doughnuts." The Carnival Collection was available through Aug. 8.