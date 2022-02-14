KFC Reveals Its Strangest Product Yet

The only way to properly enjoy the bitterly cold winter nights for a KFC fan is to sit by a log that makes the home smell like fried chicken while eating fried chicken. Unfortunately, this scene was always missing something… until now. Thanks to a partnership with Pillow Pets, KFC fans can finally snuggle with a giant chicken sandwich-sized pillow.

On Feb. 1, KFC announced the new deal with Pillow Pets, which is best known for making giant animal-shaped pillows. Now, the company is hard at work making enough KFC Sandwich Snuggler pillows for Valentine’s Day. The three-foot pillow will set you back $99.99 and is now available for pre-order at PillowPets.com. The pillow even includes pickles and mayonnaise, in case a lack of detail will totally throw off your enjoyment. There will only be a limited number of Sandwich Snugglers. Although it may look good, it is not edible.

“We set a new standard for modern comfort food with the introduction of our KFC Chicken Sandwich last year,” Nick Chavez, chief marketing officer, KFC U.S., said in a statement. “Now fans can snuggle up with the sandwich they love the most thanks to our KFC Chicken Sandwich Snuggler!”

KFC also announced two new sandwich meal deals to go with the pillow. The Sandwiches and Sides meal includes four KFC Chicken Sandwiches and the choice of two large sides. The Sandwiches and Tenders meal includes four KFC Chicken Sandwiches, six Extra Crispy Tenders, two large sides, four biscuits, and a half-gallon beverage bucket. That’s a lot of messy food, so you might want to make sure to wipe your hands before holding the pillow.

This isn’t the first time KFC has lent its name to a really weird product. Since 2018, the company has made the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog by Enviro-Log available during the holiday seasons. It gives your house the smell of a KFC restaurant, which is great in case snow keeps you house-bound. The logs are still available from Walmart.com. As of this writing, the logs are only $3.48 each, a deep discount from the $15.88 retail price.

As for new edible products, KFC introduced Beyond Fried Chicken nationwide in January to provide a plant-based option for guests. You can get a six or 12-piece order a la carte or as part of a combo with dipping sauces.”This is really about where the customer is going; they want to eat more plant-based proteins,” KFC U.S. President Kevin Hochman told CNBC. “It’s January, so it’s a time of New Year’s resolutions and wanting to do something different in your diet.”